Easton Select Group Names Pool Industry Veteran Roy Harrison as Vice President of Sales and Training

Proven leader from Pentair and Hayward to accelerate sales and training across Plunge Plus pool and service divisions

Roy brings the perfect blend of technical depth, sales leadership, and industry credibility to Easton Select Group” — Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced the appointment of Roy Harrison as Vice President of Sales and Training, overseeing sales strategy, training programs, and growth initiatives for the company’s expanding Plunge Plus pool and service divisions.Harrison joins Easton Select Group with more than 25 years of experience in sales and field training leadership, including a decade-and-a-half at Pentair Aquatic Systems and Hayward Industries, two of the most respected manufacturers in the pool industry. In both roles, Harrison played a key part in developing regional dealer networks, training customer-facing service professionals, and driving adoption of the latest automation and energy-efficient pool technologies.At Easton Select Group, Harrison will lead sales and training efforts nationwide, with a focus on equipping sales professionals to better communicate value, upsell innovative products, and deliver a superior customer experience. His appointment supports Easton Select Group’s mission to deliver an effortless, elevated pool ownership experience through premium products, expert service, and growth opportunities for its service team members.“Roy brings the perfect blend of technical depth, sales leadership, and industry credibility to Easton Select Group,” said Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group. “With his proven track record at Pentair and Hayward, he understands the complexities of our industry and the needs of both trade partners and end customers. As we expand our national presence, Roy’s leadership will strengthen our ability to support local professionals and scale our impact through training, upselling, and customer-centric service.”David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group, added, “We’re building a best-in-class team that reflects our long-term vision. Roy’s career in distribution, automation, and hands-on service support—combined with his passion for training—makes him a strategic and cultural fit for our organization. He knows what drives value, and he knows how to teach it.”Harrison’s career spans the full spectrum of the pool and backyard leisure industry. At Pentair, he served as a Field Applications Specialist for the Northeast U.S., providing automation training, onsite installation support, and technical seminars for service and builder teams. Prior to that, he held regional sales and training roles at Hayward, focused on automation, sanitization, and solar energy solutions. Earlier in his career, Harrison owned and operated a swimming pool service and renovation business in Newton, Massachusetts.“I’m excited to join an organization that’s redefining pool ownership on a national scale,” said Harrison. “Easton Select is building something truly unique by uniting service excellence with innovative products. I’m looking forward to partnering with our team members to deliver real value for customers—and help grow the next chapter of this business.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company, offering a diversified portfolio of brands to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Founded on a second-generation family business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, Easton Select Group focuses on strategic acquisitions in the fragmented pool industry. Backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and equipping pool professionals with the tools to succeed.Learn more: www.eastonselect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.