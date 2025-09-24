NuStartz Joins CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program to Accelerate Scalable Digital Experiences

CrafterCMS is an enterprise-grade, headless content management system

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading enterprise-grade headless CMS for building and delivering digital experiences, today announced that NuStartz has joined the CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program.

NuStartz, part of the Numentica Consulting Group (NCG), is a founder-first execution partner dedicated to helping businesses transform ideas into scalable products and unlock true market potential. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Numentica Group has more than 500 employees globally and serves clients across the USA, Canada, UK, Middle East, India, and Australia.

With its Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, NuStartz enables organizations to scale efficiently while ensuring long-term ownership and sustainability. Acting as an extended team, NuStartz brings the same commitment and ownership as its clients, driving real customer value through execution excellence, growth focus, and customer impact.

By partnering with CrafterCMS, NuStartz will leverage Crafter’s unique Git-based, API-first, and AI-native headless CMS platform to deliver cutting-edge solutions across websites, e-commerce, OTT video, employee intranets, and other digital channels. Together, the two companies will empower enterprises to streamline content operations, improve developer and content author productivity, and build innovative digital experiences at scale.

“We are thrilled to welcome NuStartz into the CrafterCMS partner ecosystem,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. “NuStartz’s founder-first execution model and dedication to delivering long-term business value align perfectly with CrafterCMS’s vision of enabling enterprises to own and scale their digital experiences with speed, flexibility, and innovation.”

“Joining the CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program is an exciting step for NuStartz,” said Steve Bakther, Co-Founder. “By combining our Build-Operate-Transfer approach with CrafterCMS’s enterprise headless content platform, we can help clients rapidly build and scale digital products that not only meet immediate needs but also create sustainable competitive advantage.”

“At NuStartz, our mission has always been to empower businesses with scalable, future-ready solutions, and this partnership with CrafterCMS is a strong step toward that vision,” said Siva Periasamy, Founder & President - NCG.

The partnership will focus on delivering enterprise-ready digital transformation projects across industries, supporting clients with agile product development, advanced content management, and AI-powered digital experience strategies.

About NuStartz

NuStartz, part of the Numentica Consulting Group, is a founder-first execution partner that helps businesses turn ideas into scalable products and unlock their full market potential. Through its unique Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, NuStartz acts as an extended team with a focus on execution excellence, growth, and customer impact — enabling long-term ownership and sustainability for its clients. Clients can expect dedicated development teams, daily updates with bi-weekly demos, test environments for continuous feedback, and long-term partnerships built on trust and consistent delivery.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is the open-source, Git-based headless CMS for enterprises, designed to deliver modern digital experiences across all channels. Powered by a unique DevContentOps® approach, CrafterCMS combines the agility of headless architecture with robust content authoring, AI-native capabilities, and flexible deployment options (self-hosted, cloud, and private SaaS). Global enterprises rely on CrafterCMS to build and operate websites, mobile apps, e-commerce platforms, OTT video services, intranets, portals, and more. Learn more at craftercms.com.

