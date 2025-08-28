XIMA MEDIA Joins CrafterCMS Partner Program to Elevate Digital Experience Offerings

Crafter CMS is an open source, headless content management system

German digital agency XIMA expands its enterprise offerings with CrafterCMS’s headless platform, accelerating digital transformation across Europe.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XIMA MEDIA GmbH (“XIMA”), one of Germany’s premier digital agencies with deep expertise in content management, has officially partnered with CrafterCMS, the enterprise-grade headless CMS powering next-generation digital experiences. Through the newly announced partnership, XIMA becomes a member of the CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program, bringing together proven digital strategy and cutting-edge CMS innovation to accelerate transformation for enterprise clients.

Founded in 2000 and based in Dresden, Germany, XIMA offers comprehensive digital agency services including UX/UI design, agile project management, consulting, and full lifecycle development, particularly for the public sector and other institutional clients. The firm employs roughly 70 experts across disciplines including CMS implementation, website and mobile development, and low-code workflow management.

CrafterCMS is an enterprise-grade, AI-enabled headless CMS built on top of Git as its content repository. It delivers high-performance and ultra-secure content management and delivery tailored for enterprise-scale digital experience applications. CrafterCMS’s authoring experience (Crafter Studio) enables visual, in-context editing, drag-and-drop experience building, WYSIWYG authoring, and live multi-channel previews. Moreover, its Git-based content repository enables DevContentOps workflows that dramatically accelerate both content and developer team productivity.

Highlights of XIMA Joining the CrafterCMS Program include:

- Strategic Synergy: Combining XIMA’s deep expertise in CMS, low-code platforms, and public-sector digital experience with CrafterCMS’s flexible and modern headless architecture creates a compelling value proposition for enterprise clients.

- Enhanced Project Delivery: With the addition of CrafterCMS’s unique platform capabilities, XIMA’s clients will experience faster, more efficient digital application deployment, especially for sectors like public services, mobile apps, and form-centric workflow solutions.

- Expanding Geographic Reach: The partnership strengthens CrafterCMS presence in both the German and broader European markets through XIMA’s established regional reputation. At the same time, XIMA gains a foothold into composable CMS for enterprise clients across verticals.

XIMA MEDIA GmbH CEO, Samer Habib, stated: “We’re excited to partner with CrafterCMS and integrate their enterprise-grade, headless CMS capabilities into our digital solutions, especially for public sector and institutional clients who need robust and scalable platforms. Together, we offer unmatched flexibility and productivity.”

CrafterCMS CEO, Mike Vertal, added: “XIMA brings significant domain knowledge in CMS implementation services and modern digital experience solutions. We’re pleased to welcome them as a Solution Partner and look forward to enabling XIMA’s expert technical staff to craft compelling digital experiences for our joint clients.”

About XIMA MEDIA GmbH

XIMA MEDIA GmbH is a digital agency based in Dresden, Germany, offering consulting, UX/UI design, agile software development, and low-code process/form management through its formcycle platform. With a strong public-sector presence and award-winning projects, XIMA helps institutions modernize digital services and processes. Learn more at xima.de.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is a Git-based, AI-enabled headless CMS that helps enterprises deliver personalized, multi-channel digital experiences with speed, flexibility, and scalability. Built for content teams and developers alike, CrafterCMS offers a future-proof solution for digital experience development and delivery. Learn more at craftercms.com.

