Eimsky Business Solutions Joins CrafterCMS Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Content Management Solutions

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source headless content management system (CMS) for major enterprises, announced today that Eimsky Business Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, a leading technology provider in Sri Lanka and known for its world-class enterprise solutions, joined the CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program.

As a result of the new partnership, Eimsky will now offer its diverse client base state-of-the-art content management and digital experience capabilities, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions.

CrafterCMS is an open-source, headless CMS designed to empower organizations with the agility, scalability, and flexibility required to build, launch, and optimize modern digital experiences. By integrating CrafterCMS into its solution portfolio, Eimsky will help enterprises and government agencies create, manage, and deliver modern, content-driven digital experiences faster and more efficiently across multiple channels and devices.

“Eimsky’s unique market reach, combined with their innovative and enterprise-grade solutions, makes them an ideal addition to the CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. “We’re thrilled that Eimsky is joining our growing global community of solution partners. Their ability to deliver a full suite of digital experience solutions, powered by CrafterCMS, will provide their customers with the modern, high-performance platforms they need to drive customer engagement, employee productivity and business growth.”

Established in June 2010, Eimsky has built a reputation for strong ethics, quality, and innovation. The company has expanded beyond its Sri Lankan origins, delivering cutting-edge solutions like ServiceConnect, its flagship platform for streamlining field service operations.

Designed to empower industries such as telecom, logistics and public sector, ServiceConnect drives operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through real-time tracking, task management, and data-driven insights. Eimsky's rapid growth is propelled by strategic partnerships with globally recognized technology leaders, ensuring customers receive reliable, future-ready solutions that meet evolving market demands.

“By joining the CrafterCMS Solution Partner Program, we are taking another significant step in empowering our clients to create seamless, engaging digital experiences,” said Viranga Kekulawala, CEO at Eimsky Business Solutions. “Our combined strengths with CrafterCMS and our ServiceConnect offerings will enable us to deliver holistic solutions that accelerate digital transformation and improve business outcomes for our customers.”

For more information on how Eimsky and CrafterCMS are transforming digital experiences and the ServiceConnect Platform, please visit Eimsky Business Solutions at www.eimsky.com and CrafterCMS at craftercms.com.

About Eimsky Business Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

Founded in June 2010 and headquartered in Sri Lanka, Eimsky Business Solutions is a premier technology solutions provider recognized for its strong values, innovative thinking, and global reach. The company’s rich portfolio includes solutions deployed across diverse regions and industries. At the heart of its offerings is ServiceConnect, Eimsky's flagship platform designed to streamline field service operations and empower industries such as telecom, logistics, and public sector. Through strategic collaborations with leading technology partners, Eimsky delivers fully configurable software solutions tailored to meet evolving market demands.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is an open-source, Java-based headless CMS that helps enterprises deliver personalized, multi-channel digital experiences with speed, flexibility, and scalability. Built for content teams and developers alike, CrafterCMS offers a future-proof solution for content-centric digital experience management.

