All Points Celebrates New DTRA Mentor-Protégé Agreement with General Lattice

All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) is proud to announce the award of a new agreement under the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program.

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a trusted leader providing government solutions with a proven track record in mission-critical environments, is proud to announce the award of a new agreement under the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program. This renewed collaboration is with General Lattice supporting strategic objectives of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) mission, which centers on countering weapons of mass destruction and emerging biological threats.

Developing a secure, U.S.-only supply chain for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is a national imperative—especially as the DIB supply base has been shrinking for years. Rebuilding and expanding this capability will require intensive, sustained technical effort and strategic coordination. General Lattice’s proposed work under this agreement represents a new, mission-aligned initiative focused on expanding U.S.-based production manufacturing capabilities.

As part of this effort, General Lattice will address some of the most complex engineering and production challenges facing domestic manufacturers today, particularly in advanced additive manufacturing for sensitive, defense-aligned applications. By developing scalable, resilient, and high-precision manufacturing solutions, General Lattice will not only strengthen its own production capacity but also contribute to the broader national effort to re-shore manufacturing, enhance supply chain security, and reduce dependency on foreign sources.

As a veteran participant in the DoD’s Mentor-Protégé Program, All Points brings a rare dual perspective—first as a protégé of Boeing under the Missile Defense Agency, and now as a trusted mentor with multiple successful protégés. This evolution has uniquely positioned the company to guide emerging technology leaders through the challenges of government contracting, defense integration, and innovation scale-up.

All Points’ protégé, General Lattice, will continue to benefit from a proven project management methodology built on the Project Management Institute (PMI) Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and defense industry best practices.

“This Mentor-Protégé Agreement is a pivotal step in General Lattice’s growth,” shared Nick Florek, General Lattice Co-Founder and CEO. “With All Points as our mentor, we are building the capabilities needed to support DTRA’s mission and strengthen the defense supply chain. Their guidance is critical as we continue expanding our role in advancing U.S. manufacturing and national security priorities.”

In the first agreement, All Points and General Lattice provided superior advancement for U.S. Air Force goals, which were aligned with aerospace defense systems and general innovation capacity building. In conjunction with All Points, a web-based product platform, GL Frontier was developed, allowing customers to explore, integrate, and procure high-performance lattice materials at scale. Through its pre-validated solution offerings, GL Frontier enables customers to prototype and deploy validated designs into scaled production with greater speed and velocity. GL Frontier delivers a simplified, user-friendly experience that empowers customers to realize product innovation while simultaneously leveraging the unparalleled flexibility and scalability of Additive Manufacturing.

General Lattice and All Points will support DTRA strategic goals as they deliver pre-validated and easy-to-integrate lattice and solid materials that enable DTRA-supported agencies to supercharge product performance. All Points will be supporting General Lattice as they roll out GL Defense, a service in addition to their technical development.

“All Points is proud to continue our partnership with General Lattice,” said Phil Monkress, All Points CEO. “As a Mentor, our focus is on helping advance technologies that give our military an edge and strengthen national security. This continued partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and mission success.”

All Points remains steadfast in its mission to empower innovative small businesses, strengthen the defense supply chain, and deliver results for its federal partners.

About General Lattice

As a leader in the additive manufacturing space, General Lattice delivers end-to-end computational design and digital manufacturing solutions on a service and software basis. The company is headquartered in Warrenville, IL. To learn more about General Lattice, Inc., visit www.generallattice.com or contact info@generallattice.com.

About All Points

Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics LLC has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains such as space, defense and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com.

