AP Expands DoD Mentor-Protégé Partnerships to Strengthen Defense Innovation

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a trusted leader in government solutions with a proven track record in high-risk, mission-critical environments, is proud to announce the award of a new agreement under the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program. This new collaboration is with NanTrak Tactical, LLC.

These strategic alliances reinforce All Points’ commitment to nurturing cutting-edge small businesses and advancing national security capabilities. The new partnership with NanTrak is aligned with U.S. Army mission objectives.

As a veteran participant in the DoD’s Mentor-Protégé Program, All Points brings a rare dual perspective—first as a protégé of Boeing under the Missile Defense Agency, and now as a trusted mentor with multiple successful protégés. This evolution has uniquely positioned the company to guide emerging technology leaders through the challenges of government contracting, defense integration, and innovation scale-up.

All Points' newest protégé, NanTrak, will benefit from a proven project management methodology built on Project Management Institute (PMI, Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI), and defense industry best practices.

"We’re honored to be a part of a new Mentor-Protégé partnership with All Points Logistics,” shared Evan Parker, President of NanTrak. “This collaboration brings together NanTrak’s cutting-edge innovation and emerging technologies with All Points’ proven leadership, experience, and trusted execution. Together, we’re committed to accelerating the delivery of transformative technologies to the warfighter—making operators safer and missions more effective."

The partnership with the U.S. Army will focus on streamlining project implementation and improving delivery speed, cost control, and quality—enhancing the Army mission and serving the Warfighter.

“All Points is honored to continue supporting impressive technology partners,” said Phil Monkress, All Points CEO. “Our mission as a mentor is to help cultivate breakthrough solutions that directly support our military’s evolving needs. This new agreement represents not just collaboration, but real momentum in strengthening national security and defense readiness.”

All Points remains steadfast in its mission to empower innovative small businesses, strengthen the defense supply chain, and deliver results for its federal partners.

About All Points

Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in multiple states across the country and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains such as space, defense and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com.



