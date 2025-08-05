All Points and Exolaunch Sign Multi-Year Payload Processing Agreement

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exolaunch, a global leader in launch mission management, satellite integration, and satellite deployment technologies, has selected All Points Logistics, LLC, for spacecraft processing services at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida, and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Under the new agreement, All Points will provide its Space Prep launch site facilities and services for pre-launch integration and checkout of Exolaunch missions and spacecraft.

“Even though Exolaunch already provides integration for customers in our own facilities and partner facilities nearby to launch locations, this agreement brings our services even closer to the launch site by enabling direct, on-base access,” said Robert W. Sproles, CEO at Exolaunch.

Through this agreement, Exolaunch and All Points Logistics are pleased to offer the most options, convenience, and access to facilities for satellite customers. Sproles continued, “Working with All Points has been smooth and exciting in relation to future possibilities, and we look forward to using their facilities for many years to come.”

Located near NASA’s iconic Vehicle Assembly Building in Florida, the main Space Prep complex at Kennedy Space Center will offer more than 500,000 square feet of versatile and secure cleanroom processing bays, storage space, office space, and control centers, all suitable for pre-launch integration, fueling, and testing. At Vandenberg, Space Prep offers a payload processing facility on North Base. For the first time, spacecraft operators can acquire everything needed to move a spacecraft from the factory to the launch pad and prepare it for flight from a single source with Space Prep infrastructure-as-a-service.

“We welcome Exolaunch into our growing customer base,” said All Points CEO Phil Monkress. “Their global customer base and growing mission management business are opening entirely new opportunities in space applications. Space Prep brings the assets to streamline their operations.”

"Exolaunch is the industry-leading launch mission management and satellite integration service provider with an excellent list of notable customers. They have successfully positioned themselves well to service today’s market and prepare for their future,” added Les Lake, Space Prep Vice President of Business Development. “Exolaunch is a great fit for Space Prep operations. Our processing concepts and facilities are designed to serve this market sector with greater efficiency and lower costs.”

About Exolaunch

Exolaunch is a global leader in launch mission management, satellite integration, and satellite deployment technologies. With a decade of flight heritage and 576 satellites launched across 38 missions to date, Exolaunch leverages industry insight to tailor turnkey solutions that meet customer needs and respond to market trends. Exolaunch fulfills launch contracts for industry leaders, the world's most innovative startups, research institutions, government organizations, and international space agencies. The company develops and manufactures its own flight-proven and industry-leading satellite separation systems and payload launch stacks, with the fastest-growing heritage on the market.

Exolaunch, headquartered in Germany, operates globally with offices in the US, France, and Japan. Exolaunch promotes safe, sustainable, and responsible use of space and is committed to making space accessible for all.

About All Points

For 28 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in multiple states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. For more information, visit www.AllPointsLLC.com or www.SpacePrep.com.

