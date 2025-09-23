Chickasha EDC announces first manufacturer in Airport Industrial Park

by Mike W. Ray, The Southwest Ledger

Developer Chet Hitt announced Monday that he signed the first company to set up shop in the Chickasha Airport Industrial Park.

KnightTek, founded by entrepreneur Stephen Knight, will construct a 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility to produce its innovative fire suppression system, designed to combat the growing risks associated with lithium-ion batteries. These batteries, commonly used in electric vehicles, e-bikes, laptops, and even smartphones, present significant fire hazards.

KnightTek’s patented technology offers “a groundbreaking solution to this global challenge,” Knight said.

Last year KnightTek partnered with Redline Fire Solutions, a California-based company. Redline “manufactures my foam, and KnightTek has the exclusive distribution rights,” Knight told Southwest Ledger.

He said he’s also considering a fire extinguisher manufacturing plant on the 10-acre KnightTek site in the industrial park, “if I can get some government incentives and if the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will help with construction.”

Redline relocated their business from Big Bear, California, to Pahrump, Nevada, before coming to Chickasha as its newest manufacturing/production home, Knight said.

Oklahoma’s business-friendly climate, competitive tax rates, and low cost of doing business were cited as key factors in the decision.

KnightTek will also work with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to apply for the Quality Jobs Act incentive, and seek assistance from the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance programs and grants. They will utilize free on-the-job training and the workforce development offerings provided by Canadian Valley Technology Center, which has a campus in Chickasha.

“This is exactly the type of forward- looking, high-tech company we envisioned when planning the Chickasha Airport Industrial Park,” said Hitt, who bought 284 acres of airport land to create the industrial park. “Stephen Knight and KnightTek bring both innovation and job creation, and we’re excited they’ve chosen Chickasha as their home.”

Jim Cowan, executive director of the Chickasha Economic Development Council, echoed that sentiment: “This announcement represents a turning point for Chickasha. KnightTek not only brings new jobs and investment but also aligns us with one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. This is just the beginning of the growth we’ll see at the Airport Industrial Park.”

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin by the first quarter of 2026, with operations slated to launch later in the year. Hitt estimated Redline’s pending investment at $8 million to $10 million.

Knight said he anticipates creating approximately 50 jobs in phase one, and perhaps as many as 100 ultimately, which would contribute to Chickasha’s long-term economic growth.

“Chickasha is the perfect fit for KnightTek and we want to be a part of this incredible new industrial park and everything that Chet is doing,” Stephen Knight said.

Hitt’s real estate agent, Amanda Bertelli, heard about Knight, met with him, and persuaded him to talk to Hitt about the industrial park. Knight confirmed that initially he was considering Norman for his manufacturing plant, but opted for Chickasha instead.

Hitt told the Ledger he is negotiating with another company to build commercial spec condominiums on four lots in the Airport Industrial Park. “I hope to be moving dirt by the first quarter of next year,” he said.

In addition, Hitt, Cowan, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and several others have scheduled a trip to southern California on Oct. 3 to meet with several hundred business owners and managers in The Golden State.

“My plan,” Hitt said, “is to host a seminar for 300 to 400 California business people and ‘sell’ them on Chickasha and how we could customize a business site and a workforce specifically for them.”

California companies might be interested in Chickasha because construction costs are cheaper in Oklahoma than they are in California; bureaucratic regulations are not as onerous here as they are there; plus taxes, utility bills, and the cost of living in Oklahoma are much lower than in California.