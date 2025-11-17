Oklahoma Commerce Hosts South Korean Delegation of UAS Companies

Today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced it hosted a delegation of South Korean aerospace companies as part of a successful trade mission focused on exploring investment opportunities and strengthening partnerships in Oklahoma’s second-largest and fastest-growing industry. The visiting businesses specialized in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), an area where Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for drone readiness.

“Oklahoma is quickly becoming a national leader in aerospace and UAS and the world is taking notice,” said John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Our team has done an incredible job of building relationships in South Korea, and that has unlocked new opportunities to explore potential investment and partnerships with major players in aerospace. Oklahoma is open for business and ready to welcome global partners who share our vision for innovation and growth.”

This visit comes after three separate trade missions the Oklahoma Department of Commerce has made to South Korea in the past 14 months. In 2024, Oklahoma had more than $158 million in exports to South Korea. While in Oklahoma, the Korean delegation had the opportunity to meet with existing Oklahoma businesses, tour the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE) in Stillwater and Tulsa Innovation Labs.

“It is encouraging that our visit to Oklahoma last year, made at the State’s invitation to explore new business opportunities, has led to the return of a Korean delegation this year,” said Eunho Kang, Director General of KOTRA Dallas. “KOTRA will continue to support leading Korean companies in exploring business opportunities in Oklahoma and further expand avenues for bilateral cooperation.”

Companies participating in the South Korean delegation include:

Vololand

Korea Robot Manufacturing (KRM)

Quaternion

Narma

SISTECH

Marine Drone Tech

BEI Lab

Pablo Air

“My thanks to the Oklahoma Commerce team for organizing this event that strengthens our—and the state’s—position in the global aerospace sector,” said Skydweller Aero CEO Robert Miller. “Meeting with Korea’s leading UAS innovators creates new opportunities in autonomy and advanced systems integration, and we appreciate the expertise and vision they shared. Together, we’re helping define the future of safe, reliable and relevant unmanned aviation.”