Oklahoma Department of Commerce Partners with Japan External Trade Organization to Host Aerospace Focused Trade Mission

Today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced it partnered with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to host a delegation of Japanese aerospace companies focused on identifying new investment opportunities and building stronger partnerships across aerospace and defense, Oklahoma’s second-largest and fastest-growing industry, with a $44 billion economic impact.

“We were honored to welcome leading aerospace companies from Japan and highlight why Oklahoma is a trusted, long-term partner for doing business,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “Japan and Oklahoma share a strong history of mutual respect and economic collaboration, and this visit builds on that foundation in exciting ways. We look forward to expanding investment, innovation, and collaboration between our two economies.”

This visit comes after multiple Oklahoma trade missions to Japan in the past 12 months, including Lt. Governor Pinnell making the trip to Kyoto, Japan, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the sister-state relationship with Oklahoma. While in Oklahoma, the Japanese delegation met with multiple state agencies, visited businesses currently operating in Oklahoma, toured the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE) in Stillwater and Tulsa Innovation Labs.

“We sincerely thank the State of Oklahoma, Lt. Governor Pinnell, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, City of Tulsa and all partners for their warm welcome and thoughtful engagement,” said Hideki Shimada, Chief Executive Director of JETRO Houston. “We also appreciate the participation of Consul General Zentaro Naganuma, which further underscores the importance of this exchange. JETRO looks forward to supporting Japanese companies as they build long-term partnerships that drive innovation and economic growth in both Japan and Oklahoma.”

Companies participating in the Japanese delegation include:

Chiyoda Corp.

Cinter Technology Services

JPEX America

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America

Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Corporation

Mizuho Bank

Toray International America

There are 66 Japanese-owned companies in Oklahoma, the fourth most of any foreign country. These businesses employ more than 3,000 Oklahomans. In 2024, Oklahoma had more than $356 million in exports to Japan and more than $225 million in imports.