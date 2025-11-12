Oklahoma Tech Centers Earn National Recognition in USA TODAY’s Top Vocational Schools List

In USA TODAY and Statista’s 2025 ranking of America’s Top Vocational Schools, seventeen Oklahoma technology centers and trade schools earned top marks for affordability, workforce outcomes, and upward mobility.

The rankings evaluated schools on metrics including graduation rate, graduate salary, years to pay off net cost, social mobility, and diversity — all areas where Oklahoma’s workforce training continues to lead.

Eleven schools received a five-star rating: Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Great Plains Technology Center, Indian Capital Technology Center – Muskogee, Miller-Motte College – Tulsa, Northwest Technology Center – Alva, Pioneer Technology Center, Pontotoc Technology Center, Southern Tech, Tulsa Technology Center, and Western Technology Center.

Six schools received a four-star rating: Caddo Kiowa Technology Center (CKTC), Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center, Jenks Beauty College, Kiamichi Technology Center – McAlester, Meridian Technology Center, Northern Oklahoma College.

From aerospace to advanced manufacturing, Oklahoma’s workforce development network is helping Oklahomans earn more and connecting employers with the skilled talent they need to grow.

For more information on doing business in Oklahoma, visit landofplentyok.com.