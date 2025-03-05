BCW Group Achieves Google Cloud Generative AI Partner Specialization

BCW is one of the first Web3 focused Google Cloud Partners in APAC that has achieved the Generative AI Partner Specialization.

BCW is one of the first Web3 focused Google Cloud Partners in APAC that has achieved the Generative AI Partner Specialization.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCW Group, a Premier Sell, Premier Service and Build partner of Google Cloud, today announced that it has achieved the Generative AI Partner Specialization under Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage program. This complements BCW's existing Infrastructure and Security Specializations, and further strengthens its position as a Premier Google Cloud partner.

BCW is one of the first Web3 focused Google Cloud Partners in APAC that has achieved the Generative AI Partner Specialization.

Google Cloud Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners that achieve the Generative AI Specialization have demonstrated success in implementing enterprise-scale generative AI solutions, including large language models, foundational models, and AI applications using Google Cloud's advanced technologies, such as Vertex AI and Gemini.

“BCW Group's Generative AI Specialization underscores their commitment to delivering impactful AI solutions built on Google Cloud. This achievement ensures that our Web3 customers can confidently engage with BCW Group to accelerate their AI journeys and achieve tangible business results,” said Rishi Ramchandani, Head of APAC Web3, Google Cloud.

"This specialization is a testament to our team's dedication to mastering cutting-edge AI technologies and our ability to deliver transformative solutions," said Tai Kersten, Head of Innovation at BCW Group. "Combined with our Infrastructure and Security Specializations, we are uniquely positioned to help enterprises implement secure, scalable, and innovative AI solutions that drive real business outcomes."

BCW Group's expertise is demonstrated through several successful Web3 business implementations: Revolutionizing Technical Documentation Search for Arkhia:

BCW implemented an advanced AI search solution using Vertex AI Agent Builder and DataStore Enterprise for Arkhia, a leading enterprise-grade infrastructure provider. The solution delivered remarkable results, including a 30% increase in users finding relevant products on first search, 20% boost in average session duration, and 15% improvement in conversion rates. The implementation achieved a 90% customer satisfaction score while enhancing accessibility across their entire web ecosystem.

Transforming Frontend Development with Symbols:

BCW partnered with Symbols, a pioneering low-code/no-code SaaS platform, to develop a sophisticated Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solution. Leveraging Gemini 1.5 Pro and Vertex AI Vector Search, the implementation reduced component composition time by 10% and significantly decreased AI hallucinations through optimized LLM usage. This solution has enabled Symbols to expand their market reach in the Web3 space and improve the overall developer experience.

Advanced Machine Learning Solutions for a leading Layer 1 Blockchain

For a leading Layer 1 blockchain platform, BCW developed a sophisticated machine learning system using Google Cloud's advanced capabilities. The solution achieved 80.3% model accuracy through the implementation of over 40 Machine Learning features, enabling efficient processing of large-scale data. This implementation has significantly enhanced platform analytics capabilities and operational efficiency across the blockchain’s ecosystem.

About BCW Group

BCW Group is an enterprise solutions firm & venture studio dedicated to building cloud, Web3 & AI infrastructure that connects and interacts with the on-demand digital universe.

Our business lines include infrastructure service technologies, products, enterprise solutioning and ventures. We have launched products in the areas of DLT interoperability (hashport & BCW DVN on LayerZero), API’s and infrastructure tools (Arkhia), and DLT naming service (HNS).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.