BCW Group Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Secure Cloud, Web3, and AI Solutions

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCW Group, a leading enterprise solutions firm and venture studio dedicated to building cloud, Web3, and AI infrastructure, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This certification affirms BCW Group's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and compliance.

SOC 2 Type II certification is an attestation report that validates a service organization’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The audit involves an in-depth review by an independent party to ensure that systems are designed effectively and operating as intended over a period. BCW Group achieved both its SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications on its first attempt, highlighting the company's strong preparation and existing compliance standards against security, availability and confidentiality.

"At BCW Group, we understand that security is paramount for our clients," said Dwight van Diem, Managing Partner at BCW Group. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting their sensitive information and providing them with secure and reliable Web3 solutions."

This milestone reflects BCW Group's ongoing investment in security and compliance to meet the evolving needs of its clients and the digital landscape. By adhering to rigorous SOC 2 standards, BCW Group ensures that its clients' data is protected with the highest level of care. This certification specifically applies to BCW Group's Web3 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings.

About BCW Group

BCW Group is an enterprise solutions firm and venture studio dedicated to building cloud, Web3, and AI infrastructure that connects and interacts with the on-demand digital universe. We empower businesses to innovate and thrive in the digital age by providing secure, scalable, and cutting-edge solutions. If you’re keen to explore how our SOC 2 Type II compliance benefits you or want to learn more about our security measures:

