Ellipsus Launches New Collaborative Writing Tool to Protect and Empower Writers

With more than 200,000 early adopters, Ellipsus expands publicly as a secure, writer-first alternative to AI-driven platforms.

At a moment when human creativity is being flattened into AI slop, we’re committed to building a space where imagination can flourish on its own terms.” — Rex Mizrach, co-founder of Ellipsus

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellipsus, the collaborative writing tool purpose-built for creative writers, is now publicly available after a successful beta with more than 200,000 early adopters. Already adopted by thriving fanfiction communities, emerging authors and creative writing groups, Ellipsus expands access at a moment when writers urgently need secure, private and collaborative spaces.

Unlike platforms that increasingly fold creative work into generative AI systems, Ellipsus was built with one core promise: to give power back to writers. The platform is private by default, never sells user data and will never train AI models on writers’ work. With a clean, collaborative interface, Ellipsus makes it easier than ever to draft, edit and share stories—whether across continents or within a single creative circle.

“Writers deserve tools that protect their voices rather than exploiting them,” said Rex Mizrach, co-founder of Ellipsus. “At a moment when human creativity is being flattened into AI slop, we’re committed to building a space where imagination can flourish on its own terms. Ellipsus is a counter-model—proof that technology can empower writers instead of erasing them.”

Ellipsus currently serves fanfiction communities, as well as educators and independent publishers wary of AI encroachment. Looking ahead, the company sees opportunities to expand into journalism, academia, nonprofit storytelling and sectors where ownership, collaboration and creative safety are critical.

Key capabilities of the Ellipsus platform include:

- Real-time collaborative editing with comments and chat.

- Version control for drafts with built-in file management.

- Private-by-default spaces with full author control.

- Cross-platform access on any device, anywhere.

- Community ecosystem for shared worlds, peer feedback and creative partnerships.

- Customizable themes and integrations.

- Publishing options for easy draft sharing and exports.

“Stories are how we preserve culture and connect across generations,” said John McClelland, co-founder. “We’re building infrastructure for the next era of creatives—a place where storytellers can gather freely and share their stories without the risk of censorship or plagiarism.”

Ellipsus enters public launch with rapid momentum, reporting 25x user growth in the last 12 months and thousands of new sign-ups daily. With adoption accelerating across fanfiction, classrooms and independent publishing, Ellipsis is on track to become one of the fastest-growing creative platforms of 2025.

The platform is available worldwide; writers can sign up today at no cost at ellipsus.com.

About Ellipsus

Ellipsus is a collaborative writing tool purpose-built for creative writers. Designed for seamless collaboration and fearless creativity, Ellipsus makes it easier than ever to write, edit, and share stories—with anyone and on any device. Ellipsus stands for creative authenticity and is committed to never using AI to replace human voices. Learn more at ellipsus.com.

