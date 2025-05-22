SOAX Acquires ProxyWow to Strengthen Infrastructure and Accelerate Access to Reliable Web Data at Scale

Strategic acquisition boosts SOAX’s infrastructure & reinforces commitment to powering the data economy for AI, cybersecurity and business intelligence leaders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOAX, a leading provider of intelligent web data collection products, today announces the acquisition of ProxyWow, a source of static U.S.-based ISP proxies. The acquisition marks a key step in SOAX’s broader growth strategy to meet rising demand for scalable, compliant and high-performance web data infrastructure.

The move positions SOAX to deliver even greater value to AI-first companies, cybersecurity providers and e-commerce platforms that rely on high-volume, real-time web data to drive intelligence, automation and growth.

“This acquisition reinforces SOAX’s role as a core infrastructure provider for real-time data extraction and web intelligence," said Stepan Solovev, CEO of SOAX. "ProxyWow’s dedicated ISP proxies expand our U.S. presence and unlock faster, more stable data access for our customers.”

​​As websites grow increasingly sophisticated in blocking automated traffic, organizations are under pressure to adopt more resilient, adaptive data pipelines. Static ISP proxies strike the balance between trust and control, making them a go-to solution for organizations running intensive data workflows that require stable sessions and reduced block rates.

With the integration of ProxyWow, SOAX adds tens of thousands of dedicated U.S. ISP IP addresses to its infrastructure, delivering consistent, high-performance results for customers' most demanding workloads.

As part of the SOAX platform, former ProxyWow users now gain access to a unified suite of tools that includes every proxy type—residential, mobile, ISP and datacenter—alongside lightning-fast performance independently verified as best-in-class in North America. Customers benefit from seamless integration with e-commerce and SERP scraping APIs, intelligent Web Unblocker technology and a centralized dashboard to manage it all. ProxyWow users are already being onboarded and will experience improved speed, stability and access to premium tools.

This acquisition is the latest milestone in SOAX’s expansion, which now supports nearly 200 million ethically sourced IPs and more than 10,000 customers globally. SOAX’s product investments include AI-powered scraping tools, API-first integrations and built-in compliance infrastructure.

“This deal reinforces SOAX’s position as the platform of choice for enterprises running mission-critical data operations across AI training, dynamic pricing, SEO and fraud detection all without compromise,” added Solovev.

Interested users can sign up for a trial or learn more at: https://app.soax.com/sign-up.

About SOAX

SOAX is a leading web data collection platform helping businesses around the world access high-quality, real-time data efficiently and ethically. With proprietary proxy infrastructure and advanced data extraction products, SOAX powers applications in AI, machine learning, dynamic pricing, competitive intelligence and more.

Learn more at https://soax.com

