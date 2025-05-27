SOAX Acquires Rampage Proxies to Strengthen Web Data Infrastructure for AI-first SaaS Companies

A strategic acquisition enhancing proxy and scraping performance for the teams powering AI, cybersecurity and business intelligence.

Rampage brought real innovation to proxy performance, and now that capability will help our customers move faster, extract smarter and keep their data workflows running smoothly.” — Stepan Solovev, CEO of SOAX

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOAX, a leading provider of intelligent web data collection products, today announced its acquisition of Rampage Proxies, a platform recognized for its innovation in multivendor proxy management and smart routing technology. The integration expands SOAX’s proxy and scraping infrastructure to meet growing demand among AI-focused organizations for scalable, enterprise-ready web data tools.

As demand for high-quality, real-time web data surges, engineering teams are under increasing pressure to deliver faster results with fewer failures. Rampage Proxies addressed these challenges by building adaptive routing and smart proxy selection systems that improve both speed and success rate. By integrating this technology, SOAX is enhancing performance across its platform and enabling faster data delivery, higher scraping success and more reliable outcomes through intelligent failover, even when parts of the network experience disruptions.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to simplifying web data access at scale," said Stepan Solovev, CEO of SOAX. “Rampage brought real innovation to proxy performance, and now that capability will help our customers move faster, extract smarter and keep their data workflows running smoothly regardless of scale or complexity.”

Rampage Proxies customers will begin migrating to SOAX between 10th June and 10th July, 2025. After that, Rampage’s services will redirect to SOAX. As a part of the transition, the Rampage team is joining SOAX, bringing deep experience working with diverse data use cases and user needs to further strengthen SOAX’s ability to serve enterprise teams.

Migrated customers will gain access to SOAX’s full suite of web data products, including:

— A proprietary, high-performance proxy network

— Web Unblocker—a powerful tool to automatically turn any website into data for AI products

— Over 50 domain-specific scraper APIs

The acquisition builds on SOAX’s earlier purchase of ProxyWow, which expanded its ISP proxy coverage with static, residence-grade IPs that are critical for session-based scraping. Together, these strategic moves reinforce SOAX’s vision to unify best-in-class infrastructure and deliver a single, resilient platform for compliant web data access.

“Rampage was built to solve the real-world challenges data teams face everyday, and joining SOAX means that our technology can now make an ever bigger impact for AI and automation teams who need access to critical web data without instability or delays,” said Ryan Hooper, CEO of Rampage Proxies.

More information is available at soax.com/blog/rampage-proxies-acquisition.

About SOAX

SOAX is a leading web data collection platform helping businesses around the world access high-quality, real-time data efficiently and ethically. With proprietary proxy infrastructure and advanced data extraction products, SOAX powers applications in AI, machine learning, dynamic pricing, competitive intelligence and more.

Learn more at https://soax.com

