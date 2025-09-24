Submit Release
RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash *Update*

On 09/24/2025, Vermont State Police were advised the passenger, Aiden Anderson, had died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The investigation of the crash is ongoing and there is no further information currently available.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4008487                                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                       

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/25, 1704 hours

STREET: Crepeault Hill Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Bradley Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet gravel

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Male

AGE: 16    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

 

PASSENGER #1: Male

AGE: 14    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

 

PASSENGER #2: Female

AGE: 14    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

PASSENGER #3: Raylyn Collins

AGE: 22    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

PASSENGER #4: Aiden Anderson

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

INJURIES: Life threatening

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police, along with St. Johnsbury Fire Department, CALEX and Lyndon Rescue, responded to the intersection of Crepeault Hill Rd and Old Bradley Road for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries.  The preliminary investigation showed that vehicle #1 was traveling west on Old Bradley Rd when the operator failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Crepeault Hill Rd.  The vehicle crossed Crepeault Hill Rd and struck a large tree before coming to rest in a field.  Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.  Anyone with information about the crash or may have witnessed the vehicle’s operation prior to the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

