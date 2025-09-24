RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash *Update*
On 09/24/2025, Vermont State Police were advised the passenger, Aiden Anderson, had died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The investigation of the crash is ongoing and there is no further information currently available.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4008487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/23/25, 1704 hours
STREET: Crepeault Hill Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Bradley Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a
WEATHER: Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet gravel
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Male
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
PASSENGER #1: Male
AGE: 14
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
PASSENGER #2: Female
AGE: 14
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
PASSENGER #3: Raylyn Collins
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
PASSENGER #4: Aiden Anderson
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
INJURIES: Life threatening
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police, along with St. Johnsbury Fire Department, CALEX and Lyndon Rescue, responded to the intersection of Crepeault Hill Rd and Old Bradley Road for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries. The preliminary investigation showed that vehicle #1 was traveling west on Old Bradley Rd when the operator failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Crepeault Hill Rd. The vehicle crossed Crepeault Hill Rd and struck a large tree before coming to rest in a field. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash or may have witnessed the vehicle’s operation prior to the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.