RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash *Update*

On 09/24/2025, Vermont State Police were advised the passenger, Aiden Anderson, had died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The investigation of the crash is ongoing and there is no further information currently available.

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A4008487 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff STATION: St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 09/23/25, 1704 hours STREET: Crepeault Hill Rd TOWN: St. Johnsbury LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Bradley Rd INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a WEATHER: Light rain ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet gravel VEHICLE YEAR: 2008 VEHICLE MAKE: Honda VEHICLE MODEL: Accord DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: INJURIES: Minor HOSPITAL: None VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Male AGE: 16 SEAT BELT? N CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT INJURIES: Minor HOSPITAL: None PASSENGER #1: Male AGE: 14 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT INJURIES: Minor HOSPITAL: None PASSENGER #2: Female AGE: 14 SEAT BELT? N CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT INJURIES: Non-life threatening HOSPITAL: NVRH PASSENGER #3: Raylyn Collins AGE: 22 SEAT BELT? N CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT INJURIES: Non-life threatening HOSPITAL: NVRH PASSENGER #4: Aiden Anderson AGE: 18 SEAT BELT? Unknown CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT INJURIES: Life threatening HOSPITAL: DHMC SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police, along with St. Johnsbury Fire Department, CALEX and Lyndon Rescue, responded to the intersection of Crepeault Hill Rd and Old Bradley Road for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries. The preliminary investigation showed that vehicle #1 was traveling west on Old Bradley Rd when the operator failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Crepeault Hill Rd. The vehicle crossed Crepeault Hill Rd and struck a large tree before coming to rest in a field. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash or may have witnessed the vehicle’s operation prior to the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.

