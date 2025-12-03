Traffic Alert - VT Route 113, Vershire

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 113, Vershire has both lanes obstructed in the area of House number 3397 due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.