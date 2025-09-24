Blackleaf Organic Vodka Wins Third Platinum Award — A Triumph in National Organic Month

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Organic Month reaches its finale, Blackleaf Organic Vodka is proud to celebrate not only its commitment to organic excellence, but also a landmark achievement: the brand has won its third Platinum Award from the Tasting Alliance by winning Double-Gold at the Asia World Spirits Competition for 3 consecutive years. The Tasting Alliance is considered the trusted resource for discovering the world’s finest spirits. This latest honor further cements Blackleaf’s status as a world-class vodka brand.The recognition comes amid a backdrop of growing attention to organic ingredients and clean spirits. In a recent feature on Atlanta’s NBC affiliate 11Alive, co-founders Monté Burrow and Kevin Larkai discussed how Blackleaf places organic at the heart of its identity — from ingredient sourcing to production — and how that commitment has played a central role in earning the brand nine Double Gold medals and now, three platinum awards in international tasting competitions.“Winning this third Platinum Award is a milestone that reflects both persistence and precision,” said Kevin Larkai, Co-Founder of Blackleaf Organic Vodka. “Every bottle we make is rooted in organic excellence, and this honor reaffirms that those values resonate not only with us, but with the global judging community.”“National Organic Month reminds us that organic isn’t a trend, it’s a responsibility,” added Monté Burrow, Co-Founder. “It’s a chance to shine a light on what’s possible when you refuse to compromise — on quality, on ethics, on authenticity. This award, and the recent coverage, are proof that people are paying attention.”Blackleaf’s accolades are drawn from multiple prestigious competitions across New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and other international tasting alliances, placing it among the most decorated organic vodka brands globally. With this third Platinum under its belt, the company stands as a benchmark for consistent excellence in taste and craftsmanship.Founded by Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, Blackleaf Organic Vodka is crafted in Cognac, France, using 100% organic winter wheat, distilled five times, and made without synthetic additives. The brand has seen recent expansion in Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia, bringing its “Laid Back Luxury” ethos and organic vodka offerings to new markets.About Blackleaf Organic VodkaBlackleaf Organic Vodka is the world’s first French-certified organic vodka brand, founded by Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow. Known for its dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and high standards, Blackleaf has earned multiple Platinum and Double Gold awards for Best in Class from top global tasting competitions. Their mission: to deliver premium vodka that’s equal parts elegance and integrity.Learn more here: https://www.blackleafvodka.co/en/landing-page/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.