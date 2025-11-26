Mychel ‘Snoop’ Dillard Continues Successful Multi City Tour for Snooping for Love with Select Book Signings

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and television personality Mychel “Snoop” Dillard has announced a multi-city promotional tour in support of her reality series Snooping for Love. The tour will also include select book signings for her debut book Who Is Snoop.Snooping for Love is a 10-episode reality dating series that follows Mychel “Snoop” Dillard through structured dates, spontaneous moments, and personal reflections. Filmed in Atlanta and luxury travel destinations, the series features diverse contestants who are both handpicked and fan-submitted, with weekly eliminations based on chemistry and connection. Viewers will experience drama, romance, and personal growth as Snoop navigates the search for true love while balancing her business and public life."Selecting the right partner is critical to one’s happiness and success. A grounded partnership can help you recover from setbacks faster, make sounder decisions, and move through life with a sense of security that no deal or paycheck can provide."The Snooping for Love promotional tour began in Nashville on November 8, followed by Memphis on November 14, and New York on November 21. Upcoming dates are as follows: Washington DC on December 6, Detroit on December 7, Atlanta on December 13, and Tampa on December 20. TBD dates will be announced via Snoop's social media for Houston, Philadelphia, and Chicago .In select cities, Dillard will also host book signings for Who Is Snoop. The book reflects Snoop’s journey. After losing her only daughter Katara R. Dillard and enduring a painful divorce, she chose to rise, rebuild, and share her story with the world.For more information about the Snooping for Love promotional tour and book signings, visit www.whoissnoop.com Follow Mychel “Snoop” Dillard on Instagram: @whoissnoop For media inquiries, please contact:Contact

