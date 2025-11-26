Built Different™: AI for Everyone™ Set to Debut at Atlanta City Hall

A First-of-Its-Kind Experience Reclaiming Visibility, Reinvention, and Power for Women Impacted by AI Disruption

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career strategist, visibility architect, and Career Nomad™ CEO Patrice Williams-Lindo is bringing a new kind of convening to Atlanta City Hall. Built Different™: AI for Everyone™, a one-day hybrid experience, will launch on December 15 with an agenda aimed squarely at the workforce earthquake reshaping women’s lives — and the 300,000+ Black women who disappeared from workforce data this year without national alarm, context, or corrective action.“This conference exists because the silence around our displacement was louder than the data,” said Williams-Lindo. “Black women didn’t ‘vanish’ from the workforce. We were pushed out of it — and then pushed out of the story. Built Different™ is our counter-narrative, our gathering space, and our strategy room.”Born from the expanding Career Nomad™ ecosystem — including Career Nomad Noir™, Erased But Not Done™, Still Employed, Still Afraid™, and the Rebrand & Rise™ Methodology — Built Different™ defies the traditional conference model. Instead, it convenes mid-career professionals, women rebuilding after layoffs, educators, nonprofit leaders, technologists, HR practitioners, and corporate decision-makers who are trying to navigate a workforce transformed by automation, economic volatility, and cultural inequity.Programming Designed for Reinvention, Power, and Practical Skill-BuildingAttendees will experience an integrated blend of:- AI literacy for nontechnical professionals — what to know now, what to ignore, and how to stay relevant without overwhelm- Leadership and confidence rebuilding after layoffs, burnout, or forced transitions- Nervous-system regulation and wellness practices designed for those carrying invisible labor, chronic stress, and workplace erasure- Future-of-work strategy sessions that demystify AI’s impact on identity, opportunity, and long-term career mobilityBecause reinvention shouldn’t require women — especially Black women — to start from scratch every time the economy pivots.High-Impact Onsite ExperiencesIn-person participants will have access to:- The Resume Bar, powered by Williams-Lindo’s Rebrand & Rise™ Method — live career positioning support designed to help women step into higher-value roles- Professional headshot studio- Noir Marketplace, featuring books, products, and services from women founders- Sponsor and partner exhibits- Evening networking mixer in the iconic City Hall AtriumIt’s a full-scale ecosystem for women who want to be seen, heard, and strategically positioned in the next chapter of work.A Call for Visibility, Equity, and PreparednessBuilt Different™ was created to restore what the data erased: the stories, labor, economic impact, and leadership potential of women navigating AI-induced disruption.“When the metrics fail, we cannot,” Williams-Lindo added. “This event is about giving women the clarity, skills, and confidence to move forward — loudly, visibly, and on their own terms.”For more information about the Built Different™: AI for Everyone™ experience, visit https://bookcareernomad.my.canva.site/builtdifferent MEDIA CONTACT

