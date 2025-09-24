Snack Smart, Pick Maryland Apples!

September 24, 2025

October is Maryland Apple Month

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 24, 2025) – Governor Wes Moore has declared October Maryland Apple Month and what better way to celebrate Maryland apples then to highlight the nutrition and portability of apples! In conjunction with the Maryland Apple Promotion Board, Maryland Apple Month aims to highlight the diverse varieties of apples available at over thirty orchards across the state.

“Apples are a great snack for on-the-go students and parents – you don’t have to prep it to be delicious,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Visiting one of our many orchards is a great way to spend time with family and friends and load up on a nutritious snack grown right here in Maryland!”

As part of the month long event, consumers are encouraged to participate in a ten-day social media challenge between October 1-10 by eating an apple a day and posting photos on Facebook and Instagram using #SnackSmartMaryland. A daily winner will receive prizes like a complimentary pass for a family of four to pick a bushel of apples at Weber’s Peachberry Farm, a fruit basket from 78 Acres, an apple-themed basket from Butler’s Orchard, or passes to go into the orchard at Baugher’s Orchards and Farm. For more details on the contest, please visit marylandsbest.net.

Maryland is home to over twenty varieties of apples including Fuji, Golden Delicious, Jonah Gold, Cameo, Crimson Crips, Cortland, Granny Smith, Red Delicious, Gala, Ginger Gold, and the very popular – Honeycrisp. The Snack Smart challenge encourages consumers to visit their local orchards and try some of these varieties. According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2022 Census of Agriculture, Maryland harvested 4,693 acres of land in fruits and tree nuts, generating $32.7 million in sales. A healthy, nutritional snack, USApple reports one medium apple can provide 13-16% of your recommended daily value of fiber, 10-12% of your vitamin C intake, and 3-4% of your day’s potassium.

Find more information about orchards, apples and more at the website. For questions, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

