W. R. MEADOWS welcomes Jack Neel as General Counsel. With vast legal expertise, he’ll guide compliance, litigation, & strategy to support the company’s future.

I’m excited to get to know the employees who make up this great company and to provide the legal guidance and leadership needed to help propel W. R. MEADOWS into its next 100 years.” — Jack Neel, General Counsel for W. R. MEADOWS, INC.

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS, INC. is proud to announce the addition of Jack Neel as our General Counsel. Jack brings with him extensive legal expertise across multiple industries, including transportation, energy, and food, and will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s legal strategy as we look toward our next century of growth.In his new role, Jack will oversee all legal operations for W. R. MEADOWS, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide strategic legal advice to support business objectives. His background includes managing large-scale litigation portfolios, developing corporate policies, and guiding organizations through restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory matters.Jack’s core competencies span legal strategy development, litigation oversight, contract negotiation, sustainability initiatives, intellectual property management, and public policy advocacy. He is highly recognized for his ability to thrive in complex legal environments and for his commitment to aligning legal frameworks with business goals.“I believe the greatest challenge will be building a legal department from the ground up, but I am confident in the vision we can achieve,” said Jack. “I’m excited to get to know the employees who make up this great company and to provide the legal guidance and leadership needed to help propel W. R. MEADOWS into its next 100 years.”Both Matthew Price , President, and Jim Dwyer , Chief Executive Officer, have expressed their enthusiasm for Jack’s appointment, noting that his leadership and expertise will add tremendous value to the company’s future.W. R. MEADOWS, a family-owned construction materials manufacturer since 1926, operates 12 manufacturing facilities across North America. Our extensive product range includes concrete curing and sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, waterproofing and air barrier systems, and more. For additional information, visit www.wrmeadows.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.