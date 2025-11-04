W. R. MEADOWS LAUNCHES TILT-CRETE W/B: A WATER-BASED BOND BREAKER REDEFINING TILT-UP CONSTRUCTION

Application

W. R. MEADOWS launches TILT-CRETE W/B, a low-VOC, water-based cure & bond breaker enhancing performance, consistency, & sustainability in tilt-up construction.

TILT-CRETE W/B represents the evolution of our commitment to jobsite reliability and environmental responsibility” — Jim Becker, Product Group Manager

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS, INC. is proud to introduce TILT-CRETE W/B , a next-generation, water-based cure and bond breaker engineered to elevate performance, consistency, and sustainability in tilt-up construction. Designed with a proprietary blend of organic materials, this dual-action formula delivers both film-forming and reactive properties that ensure clean panel release while curing the casting slab, simplifying the process and improving jobsite efficiency.With a VOC content under 10 g/L, TILT-CRETE W/B complies with the strictest regional regulations, including CARB SCM 20019, SCAQMD, National AIM, and OTC Phases I and II, offering contractors a greener solution that doesn’t compromise performance. This product meets the moisture retention requirements of ASTM C309 on steel-troweled surfaces, providing dependable results even under variable site conditions.“TILT-CRETE W/B represents the evolution of our commitment to jobsite reliability and environmental responsibility,” said Jim Becker, Product Group Manager, Construction Liquids for W. R. MEADOWS. “Contractors told us they wanted a cleaner, easier-to-use bond breaker that performs flawlessly and aligns with today’s sustainability expectations. This product delivers exactly that; streamlining application, improving consistency, and helping crews stay on schedule.”Formulated for tilt-up, lift-slab, and precast applications, TILT-CRETE W/B offers excellent stability, resists oxidation and wash-off from rain or dew, and leaves no staining on concrete surfaces when properly applied. By combining curing and bond-breaking functions, it also reduces inventory demands and handling costs, a practical edge for large-scale contractors and precast producers alike.TILT-CRETE W/B is available in 5-gallon (18.93 L) pails and 55-gallon (208.20 L) drums through authorized W. R. MEADOWS distributors. For more information or technical data, visit https://www.wrmeadows.com/tilt-crete-wb-concrete-bond-breaker/ Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS will be celebrating its centennial celebration next year. It is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in high-performance building materials that protect and enhance the building envelope. Operating 12 manufacturing facilities across North America, our product line includes concrete curing and sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, waterproofing systems, and air barriers trusted by designers and contractors worldwide. For additional information, visit www.wrmeadows.com

