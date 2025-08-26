W. R. MEADOWS RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCT DECLARATIONS FOR KEY PRODUCT LINES

We believe in making environmentally responsible decisions and giving our customers the information they need to do the same.” — Kimberly Lombardozzi, Sustainability Manager at W. R. MEADOWS

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS is proud to announce the release of third-party verified environmental product declarations (EPDs) for 16 of our most widely used solutions. This marks a significant milestone in our long-term sustainability initiative, designed to increase product transparency and help customers meet their environmental goals.EPDs are comprehensive documents that disclose the environmental impact of a product throughout its lifecycle; from raw material extraction to manufacturing and beyond. Based on internationally recognized lifecycle assessment (LCA) standards, EPDs provide critical information to help designers, specifiers, and builders make informed, environmentally responsible product selections. They also contribute to green building certifications such as LEED, BREEAM, Green Globes, and others.“Providing product transparency through EPDs helps our customers meet their sustainability goals,” said Kimberly Lombardozzi, Sustainability Manager at W. R. MEADOWS. “We believe in making environmentally responsible decisions and giving our customers the information they need to do the same. These EPDs are just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding this initiative.”EPDs were developed in collaboration with Sustainable Minds, using an integrative approach utilizing their LCA delivery services, expert guidance, ISO 14025 EPD program operator services, and third-party verification from Athena Institute. This achievement reinforces W. R. MEADOWS’ commitment to supporting environmentally conscious construction through both product innovation and transparent communication.The initial set of EPDs covers a range of high-performance air barriers, waterproofing membranes, primers, and concrete curing compounds. For a full list of available EPDs and to download individual declarations, please visit: https:// www.wrmeadows.com /green-building/environmental-product-declaration-epd/. To find all products with transparency documents, visit the W. R. MEADOWS listing in the Sustainable Minds Transparency Catalog: https://transparencycatalog.com/company/w-r-meadows In addition to EPDs, W. R. MEADOWS has been supporting sustainable, environmentally-conscious design with several other technical documents, including sustainability letters, Health Product Declarations (HPDs), Living Building Challenge letters, and more. W. R. MEADOWS is proud to provide this documentation, and the inclusion of products with EPDs is an additional data point to help inform clients' sustainability initiatives.Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in building envelope and concrete construction materials. For nearly a century, W. R. MEADOWS has focused on developing products that protect, preserve, and enhance construction projects. For more information or to view the newly published EPDs, please visit www.wrmeadows.com Sustainable Minds is the only end-to-end product transparency solutions provider for building product manufacturers today. The company is an ISO 14025 EPD / PCR program operator committed to understandable and reliable reporting; provides LCA, material evaluation and carbon accounting services; and delivers innovative digital tools to get products into projects. The Transparency Catalog™, the leading source of building and construction products for high-performance, low-carbon and healthier buildings, makes it super easy for industry professionals to collaboratively select, specify, and procure products, and reward building product manufacturers for making them.

