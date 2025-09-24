78% of IT Firms Report Higher Inquiries with Reviews – TechBehemoths Global Survey 2025

Findings from 2,300 firms reveal reviews fuel marketing campaigns, product decisions, incentives, and trust-building assets like testimonials and case studies

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , the leading platform connecting IT companies with clients worldwide, has published a new global survey , “The Role and Impact of Customer Reviews on IT Companies in 2025.” The findings reveal that reviews have moved beyond reputation markers - they now actively shape marketing strategies, influence sales, and drive business growth for IT firms.Customer Reviews as a Core Marketing StrategyThe survey shows that 71.7% of IT companies actively use reviews in marketing, while another 16.6% are planning to. Only 11.7% report not using them at all.Firms leverage reviews to:- Feature testimonials on websites.- Integrate client feedback into social media and email campaigns.- Develop case studies that show client success stories.- Use insights to guide product development and promotional strategies.“Reviews are no longer a side note; they are central to how companies present themselves to the market,” said TechBehemoths' research lead.Turning Feedback into Business InsightsBeyond marketing, reviews serve as an operational tool. The survey reveals that 71.5% of companies analyze reviews as part of internal feedback loops, while 18.8% act only when issues arise.Key applications include:- Identifying product feature requests.- Prioritizing roadmaps and addressing urgent bugs.- Measuring customer care and service performance.This structured use of feedback enables IT companies to translate unstructured reviews into actionable insights.Incentives: Balancing Quantity with CredibilityWhen it comes to encouraging clients to leave feedback, most firms still prefer authenticity:- 35.2% rely only on organic reviews.- 11.7% regularly offer incentives such as discounts or gifts.- 11.7% use them occasionally for campaigns.- 11.7% are considering incentives but have not yet implemented them.- 10.3% avoid incentives entirely due to ethical or policy concerns.Smaller groups experiment with non-monetary perks (6.9%) or restrict incentives to long-term clients (6.9%). Despite mixed practices, organic reviews remain the most trusted and influential.Trust-Building Assets Beyond ReviewsThe study accentuates that companies combine reviews with other trust-building assets to strengthen credibility:- Client testimonials (86.2%)- Case studies (73.1%)- Referrals and word-of-mouth (71%)- Awards and certifications (57.9%)- Platform reviews (50.3%)Together, these assets help IT firms stand out in highly competitive markets and close deals faster.How Platforms Like TechBehemoths Amplify ReviewsAccording to the survey, reviews have the second-highest impact factor on client trust, second only to referrals. Platforms like TechBehemoths amplify this effect by:- Verifying reviews to ensure credibility and authenticity.- Boosting company visibility, with firms collecting 5+ reviews seeing a 78% higher chance of receiving inquiries.- Making reviews actionable, helping companies demonstrate communication, delivery, and innovation.As one survey respondent stated: “TechBehemoths works best when it makes it easy for satisfied clients to speak, and ensures great work never goes unnoticed.”Reviews: A Growth Engine in 2025The survey underscores that reviews are more than just reflections of reputation — they are growth drivers. Nearly 9 out of 10 IT firms confirm that reviews directly influence client decision-making.“In 2025, every review is both proof of past success and an opportunity to win future clients,” the TechBehemoths Research Team concluded.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is one of the leading platforms connecting IT companies and customers worldwide. With a global network of more than 54,262 technology professionals and firms across 143 countries, TechBehemoths helps companies showcase their expertise, collect trusted reviews, and access new growth opportunities in the digital economy.

