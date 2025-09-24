Finalists Announced for 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

This 2025 Kenworth T680 will be awarded to the winner December 12 in Washington DC Semi-Finalists at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, OH The 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Finalists

Four Finalists have been announced for the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

Our four finalists represent three military branches and continue to serve their country in a critical industry” — Brad Bentley

CHILLICOTHE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finalists for the 10th annual “ Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence” award were recently announced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, Kenworth Truck Company, and Fastport . This distinguished award celebrates military veterans who have successfully transitioned into professional truck driving careers. Following a thorough nomination and review process and culminating with a final public vote, the program will honor and reward America’s top rookie military veteran drivers.In Ohio last week, 12 semi-finalists were distinguished guests at a reception held at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. The following day, the Kenworth truck manufacturing plant in Chillicothe hosted the event, where finalists were announced. The visit included live appearances with Radio Nemo’s Jimmy Mac and Lindsay Lawler on the Road Gang Radio show, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Kenworth’s flagship manufacturing facility.Finalists for 2025 are summarized below in alphabetical order by last name:Finalist #1 Nicholas Baughan, U.S. Army (E-5) and Army Reserve, Werner EnterprisesNicholas Baughan, from Nunica, Michigan, is a decorated U.S. Army veteran who has served since 2004. Beginning his career as a military police officer, he later transitioned to the Infantry and deployed multiple times to Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond, earning numerous awards, including the Purple Heart. With over two decades of service, Nicholas held roles from team leader to senior intelligence sergeant, with assignments across Europe and South Korea. He is currently preparing to retire from the U.S. Army Reserve in January 2026.Finalist #2 Charles Jones Jr., U.S. Army (E-7), Roehl TransportSergeant First Class Charles C. Jones Jr. (Ret.) graduated from high school in Indian Trail, N.C. in 2004 and committed to the Army through the Delayed Entry Program. With over 20 years of service, he served as an unmanned aircraft systems operator, instructor operator, standards operator, and platoon sergeant, completing three combat deployments to Iraq and two rotations to South Korea. A devoted husband to Katrina and father to Alvin and Monica, Charles graduated from Georgia Driving Academy in December 2024 and began his professional driving career with Roehl Transport in early 2025.Finalist #3 Macy Mattice, U.S. Army (E-4), Melton Truck LinesMacy Mattice is a proud U.S. Army veteran who served from 2010 to 2018 as an 88M motor transport operator, specializing in heavy equipment transportation. Today, she is a flatbed driver for Melton Truck Lines, where she applies the discipline and determination gained from military service. Originally from Winter Springs, Florida, Macy lives near Jacksonville with her son, Rusty. She loves adventure, animals, and embracing new challenges—continuing to write her next chapter, one road at a time.Finalist #4 Mark Scriven, U.S. Army (E-6), Stevens TransportMark Scriven, a U.S. Army veteran and former staff sergeant, served nine years as a patriot missile operator/maintainer, earning multiple Army achievement medals and recognition as a combat lifesaver. Today, he brings the same dedication, discipline, and leadership he obtained in the military to his career as a professional truck driver and trainer with Stevens Transport. Mark, a father of three, recently welcomed a daughter in August.Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the tenth consecutive year. This year’s award is a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission, and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 Ultraleather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating worktable. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth's DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.While the grand prize winner will drive away in a state-of-the-art Kenworth T680 truck, the program also ensures every finalist is recognized. The runner-up will receive a $10,000 award, and the remaining finalists will each receive a $5,000 prize, underscoring the program’s commitment to the success of all honorees who served and are excelling in the commercial trucking industry.“Kenworth is proud to partner with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the tenth year to honor and recognize the distinguished semi-finalist drivers who exemplify excellence behind the wheel,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing. “Celebrating the accomplishments of this elite group is a special honor each year, and we look forward to awarding the keys to the grand prize Kenworth T680 truck to this year’s winner in Washington, D.C.”Eric Eversole, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and President of Hiring Our Heroes, remarked, “Veterans bring mission focus, adaptability, and leadership to every role they take on, including careers behind the wheel. These finalists show how military experience translates into excellence in the trucking industry, and we’re proud to honor their service and celebrate the vital role veterans play in keeping America moving.”Brad Bentley, President of Fastport, added, “Our four finalists represent three military branches and continue to serve their country in a critical industry. Each of them is also committed to delivering loads on-time for veteran-ready employers and sharing the roads safely with the motoring public.”The Transition Trucking contest continues to serve as a beacon for veteran drivers, showcasing the incredible opportunities available within the trucking industry. Public voting for the award will be held from November 1 through Veterans Day, November 11. The final winner will be revealed on December 12 during a special event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org

