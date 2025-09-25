ABN AMRO leverages Mambu to support BUUT, an innovative neobank for young people

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mambu , the leading SaaS cloud banking platform, announced today its successful collaboration with ABN AMRO to support BUUT , a new bank designed to help young people better manage their money. The neobank was brought to market in just 12 months, showcasing speed and agility.BUUT is a full-service bank that offers a complete suite of financial tools within a single, intuitive app including a Dutch IBAN account, savings and budgeting tools, payments, and cards. Mambu's composable platform provides several core banking services that enable the BUUT IBAN administration underlying the payment and savings accounts.Innovating from a foundation of trust, ABN AMRO has already launched several successful apps and brands including business lender New10 in 2016, another successful partnership where the bank leveraged Mambu’s composable banking platform.Mark Geneste, Chief Revenue Officer at Mambu, said: “With BUUT, ABN AMRO has shown how established banks can leverage a future-ready, cloud-native platform to move with the agility and scale needed to keep up with market needs and the demands of Gen Z and Alpha. We are pleased to expand on our partnership with ABN AMRO and support them to deliver a fresh, digital-first banking experience for the next generation.”Hein ter Braak, Head of BUUT said: “BUUT has the ambition to build the most financially healthy generation ever, and aimed to launch on the shortest possible timepath. As one of our strategic vendors, Mambu has proven to be easy and fast to implement and provides BUUT with a solution capable of scaling fast, a perfect match!”About MambuMambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Founded in 2011, it enables banks, lenders, credit unions, fintechs, retailers and other organisations to design and launch modern financial products with speed and flexibility. Our unique, composable approach allows independent components, systems and connectors to be assembled in any configuration to meet business goals and customer needs. The platform supports core banking, deposits, lending, payments and Islamic banking. Mambu offers a modular, future-ready and scalable product that grows with businesses. Whether launching a single product or transforming an entire banking stack, Mambu provides the agility and reliability needed to succeed in today’s financial landscape. More than 260 customers in over 65 countries rely on Mambu, including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO and Bank Islam.About BUUTBUUT is the new bank from the creators of Tikkie. Like Tikkie, BUUT is part of ABN AMRO. With BUUT, teenagers can use handy pots to save up money and make payments easily. The app is designed specially for a new generation – simple, visual, user-friendly and interactive. It Tikkie’s a different box than other banks. As part of ABN AMRO, BUUT is covered by the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme and combines the reliability of a large bank with the fresh energy and innovative power of Tikkie. More information: www.buut.com

