Attorney General Jackley’s Statement on Legislative Passage Of Prison Building Plan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 PIERRE, S.D. -- “Congratulations to lawmakers who approved the building of a new prison Tuesday. This has never been about increasing incarceration. It is about keeping people safe, safeguarding the taxpayers' money and providing inmates hope for the future with rehabilitation efforts and addiction treatment. It was an honor to be part of the prison task force that addressed this issue and to have testified before our Legislature. Thank you to legislators and Governor Rhoden for taking a step forward for South Dakota’s correctional future.” -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.