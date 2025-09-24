Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley’s Statement on Legislative Passage Of Prison Building Plan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- “Congratulations to lawmakers who approved the building of a new prison Tuesday. This has never been about increasing incarceration. It is about keeping people safe, safeguarding the taxpayers' money and providing inmates hope for the future with rehabilitation efforts and addiction treatment. It was an honor to be part of the prison task force that addressed this issue and to have testified before our Legislature. Thank you to legislators and Governor Rhoden for taking a step forward for South Dakota’s correctional future.”

                                                                                  -30-

