Newsmatics to Showcase the Evolution of Press Releases for Boosting AI Reach at MarCom Summit

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getting your press releases in front of journalists is valuable, but it doesn’t stop there. Newsmatics , an AI-powered news intelligence company, will show marketers and communicators how it works at the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit on Oct. 9. Executives will demonstrate how an effective press release can boost a brand’s visibility in one of the fastest-growing areas: AI platforms.In addition, Newsmatics will host a panel discussion on how AI is changing news distribution and consumption, bringing new challenges and opportunities for communicators and brands.The news technology company behind several AI-driven tools, including its flagship platform EIN Presswire , continues to explore how press releases can boost visibility on AI platforms and plans to bring that research to life for attendees at the summit.Executives and associates from various departments within the company will underscore the significance of optimizing a well-crafted press release to help a brand’s news get noticed by AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini."Press releases are no longer just about reaching journalists. They’re about being discovered by both your target audience and AI systems that shape how people consume information," said Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics."At Newsmatics, we’re excited to share our latest insights on how communicators can ensure their messages don’t just get published, but truly get noticed in this new AI-driven landscape."Newsmatics is also a sponsor of the annual summit, one of the largest gatherings of marketing, advertising, media and PR professionals in the country. Attendees will spend the day networking at the Convene Conference Center in Arlington, Virginia.At the booth, people can meet Newsmatics staff from around the world, including Europe, for an engaging discussion on Generative Engine Optimization, a strategy that helps content get noticed in the growing AI landscape.Meanwhile, executives at the news technology organization have emerged as thought leaders on GEO, conducting in-depth research and publishing articles on strategic ways to get content noticed by AI systems.Their work, including white papers on using press releases to boost AI-driven search results, is available on EIN Presswire’s Substack . Newsmatics is the parent company of EIN Presswire.From smarter distribution to enhanced visibility in AI search engines, press releases are evolving, and Newsmatics is on the front lines of that change. Those in attendance are encouraged to join the panel discussion and visit Newsmatics’ table to learn more about how Newsmatics and EIN Presswire are transforming the way news gets discovered. Click here for more ticket information.

