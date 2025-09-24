NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BROKER ADAM LUNCEFORD AND LPL FINANCIAL WHO PURCHASED AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT & PEAKSTONE REALTY

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Adam Lunceford and LPL Financial who purchased American Healthcare REIT (NYSE: AHR) and Peakstone Realty Trust (formerly Griffin Realty Trust) investments. The law firm urges all American Healthcare REIT and Peakstone Realty Trust investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01761) against LPL Financial on behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover $140,000 in damages.According to the claim, the customer, a 72-year-old retired, unsophisticated investor, sought low-risk, income-producing investments to safeguard his retirement savings.LPL Financial and financial advisor Adam Lunceford (CRD# 4686499) allegedly solicited the customer to invest in speculative and illiquid alternative investments, including Peakstone Realty Trust (f/k/a Griffin Realty Trust) and American Healthcare REIT (f/k/a Griffin American Healthcare REIT).In December 2022, Griffin American Healthcare REIT went public, reorganized into American Healthcare REIT (AHR), and issued a 1-for-4 reverse stock split, losing 60% of its value instantly. In March 2023, Griffin Realty Trust reorganized into Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) and issued a 1-for-9 reverse stock split, causing the stock price to drop by more than 90%.The law firm’s investigation found that LPL and Lunceford misrepresented these investments as safe, stable, income-producing products, while in reality, they were speculative private placements with little to no liquidity. The customer was never informed of the potential that he could be unable to access his principal investment.Furthermore, LPL and its advisor overconcentrated the customer’s portfolio in alternative investments in violation of Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI), which requires brokerage firms and their financial advisors to act in the customer’s best interest, exercise due diligence, disclose risks and conflicts of interest, and avoid unsuitable recommendations.Customers of Adam Lunceford and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in American Healthcare REIT or Peakstone Realty Trust are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

