NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BROKERS JOHN SHORTAL, BOB VANCE, AND MOLONEY WHO PURCHASED GWG AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker John Shortal , broker Bob Vance , and Moloney Securities, who purchased GWG L Bonds and other alternative investments. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01859) against Moloney Securities on behalf of a group of investors seeking to recover $220,000 in damages. The customers allege they were recommended to invest in alternative, illiquid investments that were speculative and high risk, including GWG L Bonds, Red Oak Capital, and Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investors, several of whom are retired, sought safe, income-producing investments that would preserve their principal. Instead, they were advised by brokers John Shortal (CRD# 2233172) and Bob Vance (CRD# 1887560) to purchase alternative investments that were illiquid, and allegedly misrepresented as low-risk, fixed-income investments that would provide monthly income and the return of principal at maturity.Years after their initial purchase, the customers learned for the first time that they had sustained substantial losses. In January of 2022, the GWG L Bonds stopped paying monthly dividends and in April of 2022, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Red Oak and Greenbacker were illiquid private placements with significant risks that were never adequately explained. These investments have suffered devaluation and suspended distributions, compounding the retirees’ investment losses.Customers of John Shortal, Bob Vance, and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in alternative investments at Moloney Securities are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

