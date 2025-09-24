NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BROKER ROBERT MOORE AND PURSHE KAPLAN STERLING WHO PURCHASED SPRING HILLS HOLDINGS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Robert Moore and Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments who purchased Spring Hills Holdings investments. The law firm urges all Spring Hills Holdings investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01742) against Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments (“PKSI”) on behalf of a group of retired investors seeking to recover $900,000 in damages. According to the claim, the investors relied on their financial advisor Robert Moore and PKSI to recommend safe, suitable investments. Instead, Moore allegedly solicited the investors to purchase Spring Hills Holdings, an alternative, illiquid private placement.Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments and broker Robert Moore represented Spring Hills as a conservative fixed-income investment that would pay monthly income for five years, followed by the return of principal plus a 10% bonus. Contrary to the representations made by PKSI and its advisor, Spring Hills stopped paying monthly distributions in December 2021.Financial advisor Robert Moore (CRD# 2051333) allegedly advised the investors not to worry and assured them that distributions would resume and principal would be returned at maturity. However, no payments were ever made in 2022, 2023, 2024, or 2025, and the investment has not matured as promised.Today, the investors’ $900,000 remains locked up in Spring Hills Holdings, with no income distributions. The claim further alleges that PKSI failed to conduct the required due diligence before recommending Spring Hills. Despite red flags, the firm approved and sold the investment to the retirees, misrepresenting its safety and suitability.Customers of Robert Moore and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in Spring Hills Holdings are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

