Labor and Employment Attorney Nicole Lancia Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

In an inspiring journey marked by cultural diversity, academic excellence, and a deep commitment to social justice, Nicole Lancia emerges as a force in labor and employment law. As a Labor and Employment Attorney, Nicole Lancia has advocated for both employee and employer rights, while honoring her commitment to equality and fairness in the workplace.

Attorney Lancia’s journey to becoming an attorney was marked by a profound desire to represent those who cannot speak for themselves. Growing up with a rich cultural heritage—Filipino, Italian, Irish, and Lithuanian—in the diverse tapestry of Queens, New York, Nicole was naturally inclined towards advocacy. Her pursuit of higher education led her to Georgetown University, where she majored in Philosophy, minored in African American Studies, and immersed herself in Spanish.

While Nicole initially contemplated careers in Teach for America or the Peace Corps, her tenure at Georgetown catalyzed her interest in law. Admitted into Georgetown Law through a competitive, LSAT-free program, Nicole was celebrated for her academic prowess by being inducted into the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa society.

The pivot towards labor law came during her first year at Georgetown Law when she met a fellow student of the prestigious Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., an historically all-black sorority. Subsequently, she became its first non-black member. This encounter led to an internship at the American Federation of Government Employees, fueling her passion for labor law. During her early legal career, she gained invaluable experience in appellate and trial litigation through her work with the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C. and also in its Manhattan regional office.

Nicole’s professional endeavors demonstrate her dedication to DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) ideals. Her work with agencies, such as the National Labor Relations Board and the Department of Labor, underscores her commitment to fair labor practices, advocacy for minimum wage laws, and safe working conditions. While with the Department of Labor, Nicole was a key member of the New York Solicitor’s Office Committee on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility. Nicole’s dedication extends to co-authoring articles forecasting changes under new administrative regimes, highlighting her thought leadership in the field.

Seeking to understand diverse industries and explore a career representing multiple clients, Nicole transitioned to a nationally recognized AmLaw 100 firm, where she represented local, state, and international companies in the oil and gas, healthcare, hospitality, and food sectors. In her role as Of Counsel, Nicole was able to deploy her strong written and oral advocacy skills in various legal contexts and, drawing on her background, provide a balanced perspective on labor and employment issues.

In August 2025, Nicole began working as a Senior Litigation Attorney for the Brain Injury Rights Group, an organization dedicated to representing families with children who have special needs before New York State agencies and state and federal courts. In this role, Nicole has been able to return to her passion for public interest work and devote her time and experience to disability rights law, ensuring that schools and school districts provide proper and appropriate individualized education plans for students with special needs.

Community Engagement and Future Aspirations

Beyond her professional achievements, Nicole actively contributes to community and global volunteer efforts. Her compassion, rooted in her upbringing and spiritual education at a Jesuit high school, drives her to engage in meaningful projects. From supporting an AIDS clinic initiative in Belize to leading a girls’ empowerment program in Ghana, Nicole exemplifies a commitment to uplifting others beyond borders.

Nicole’s ambitions extend to potential appointments as a political appointee, which would enable her to have a voice in creating and administering just, fair, and equitable policies on a broader scale in American society. Her work continues to be a testament to the essential balance between advancing one’s career and nurturing a sense of global responsibility.

Family, Multilingualism, and Cultural Ties

Indelibly influenced by her multicultural heritage, Nicole is dedicated to nurturing these values in her family. Her son is growing up bilingual, learning English and Spanish in an enriching environment supported by his Dominican, Chilean, and Colombian relations. This personal dimension underscores Nicole’s belief in diversity as a foundational element of her professional and personal life.

Attorney Nicole Lancia stands out as a beacon of advocacy, empathy, and innovation within the field of labor and employment law. Her journey, marked by both personal and professional milestones, underscores her commitment to equitable representation and systemic change. As she continues her journey and considers influential future roles, Attorney Lancia remains an inspiring figure, advocating for fairness, diversity, and comprehensive understanding in the legal domain.

Close Up Radio recently featured author Attorney Nicole Lancia in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday September 22nd at 1pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday September 29th at 1pm Eastern

