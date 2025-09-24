Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Showcase Heritage, Wildlife, and Spiritual Journeys at Tourism Expo Japan 2025

Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site A View of the Ancient Buddhist Caves in Mandsaur Temple 17 an ancient Buddhist monument at Sanchi Udaigiri Caves - known for intricate rock-cut sculptures and carvings

Showcasing Buddhist heritage, wildlife, and culture, Madhya Pradesh Tourism joins JATA 2025 in Aichi, 25–28 September.

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism is set to participate in Tourism Expo Japan (JATA) 2025, scheduled from 25th to 28th September in Aichi Prefecture. As one of Asia’s premier travel trade fairs, the event provides a vital platform for the state to introduce its rich heritage, natural beauty, and cultural experiences to the Japanese and wider Asian markets.Madhya Pradesh will offer a comprehensive showcase of attractions at its pavilion, —ranging from historic monuments and spiritual destinations to national parks and cultural traditions. A key highlight will be its Buddhist heritage, featuring the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sanchi with its iconic stupas, along with other Buddhist sites that underscore the state’s deep historical ties to the faith.The presentation will also spotlight architectural gems such as the palaces and temples of Orchha, the imposing Gwalior Fort, and the monuments of Mandu. Complementing this is the state’s natural wealth—its renowned tiger reserves of Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench, the marble cliffs of Bhedaghat, and the serene landscapes of the Satpura ranges.Madhya Pradesh’s cultural richness will be brought alive through its tribal heritage, folk arts, handicrafts, festivals, and regional cuisines, offering visitors a window into its diverse traditions. The pavilion will further highlight opportunities in responsible and community-based tourism, heritage walks, and river-based experiences—appealing to the growing demand for authentic and sustainable travel.Participation at Tourism Expo Japan (JATA) 2025 reflects Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and strengthening partnerships with the Japanese travel trade. By showcasing its unique blend of heritage, wilderness, and culture, the state aims to inspire industry professionals and international travelers alike. Visitors can meet representatives of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board at Stall No. F-092.

Sanchi Stupa Holy Centre of Buddhism | Sanchi | Raisen | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.