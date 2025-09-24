The NYC Big Book Award® announces the 2025 Winners & Distinguished Favorites

"What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger FORBES Books' "Witness to a Prosecution: The Myth of Michael Milken" by Richard V. Sandler Central Avenue's, dist. Simon & Schuster, "Dear VA, Wait for Me" by Marcia Butler The White House Historical Association's "Asian Heritage Chefs in White House History: Cooking to the President's Taste" by Adrian Miller and Deborah Chang 2025 NYC Big Book Award Winner

An incredible array of titles from around the world competed in this year's NYC Big Book Award®.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winners included " What is My Legacy? " by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; Atlantic Monthly Press's (Imprint: Grove Atlantic) "Hotshot: A Life on Fire" by River Selby and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / dist. by Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ ___NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ , is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.​___Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. To see this year's list of IPA Winners, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners And, join us for the Awards Dinner on April 25th, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/awardsdinner , held at the BookCAMP event, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.ipabookcamp.com , where recipients from both programs will walk on stage to receive their awards.

