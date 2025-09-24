Accordion by Yuqi Wang Wins Gold in A' Furniture Design Awards

Accordion

Innovative Modular Sofa Earns Prestigious Recognition for Its Versatile and Efficient Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Yuqi Wang 's innovative work, "Accordion," as the Gold winner in the Furniture Design category. This highly prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design and functionality of the Accordion modular sofa, which showcases Yuqi Wang's creativity and expertise in the furniture industry.The Accordion modular sofa addresses key challenges faced by consumers and the furniture industry, such as excessive product specifications, difficulty in selection, large size, transportation challenges, and the inability to adapt to various spatial layouts. By offering a versatile and efficient solution, Accordion aligns with current trends and needs, providing practical benefits for users, manufacturers, and retailers alike.What sets Accordion apart is its unique ability to transform using a single base module. Inspired by the dynamic changes of an accordion's bellows during a performance, the sofa's shape and size can be adjusted through a simple compression mechanism. This allows for countless configurations to suit various spaces while minimizing the number of specifications needed. Additionally, the sofa can be compressed for flat-pack packaging, enhancing convenience and reducing costs associated with packaging, storage, and transportation.The recognition bestowed upon Accordion by the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a testament to Yuqi Wang's commitment to innovation and excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the furniture industry. The award also motivates the team behind Accordion to continue striving for groundbreaking solutions that benefit both consumers and the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Accordion modular sofa at:About Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd.Kuka Home, Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd. a globally renowned home furnishing brand, is committed to providing healthy, comfortable, and environmentally friendly home furnishing solutions for families worldwide. Founded in 1982, Kuka Home has remained true to its original intention and focused on the research, development, production, and sales of living room, dining room, bedroom, and custom home furnishing products. efficient services, and solutions to help families worldwide achieve a happy and beautiful home life. About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes furniture designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in the field. Winners are noted for delivering solutions that exceed expectations and serve as benchmarks for excellence. The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to first-rate designs that exhibit strong technical attributes, artistic skill, unique innovations, and creative qualities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring only the most deserving designs receive this honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in furniture design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands within the furniture and interior design industries. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global exposure, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the A' Design Award for Furniture provides a platform for garnering international recognition and enhancing one's status within the competitive industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://furnituredesignitaly.com

