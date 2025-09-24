Guijiu 20 by Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Guijiu 20

Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang's Innovative Packaging Design for Guijiu 20 Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has announced Guijiu 20 by Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang as a Gold winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Guijiu 20, which showcases a unique fusion of traditional motifs and modern aesthetics.The A' Packaging Design Award holds significant relevance for the packaging industry, as it celebrates designs that not only excel in aesthetics but also demonstrate functionality, sustainability, and market competitiveness. Guijiu 20's recognition serves as a testament to its alignment with current industry trends and its potential to inspire future packaging innovations, benefiting both consumers and industry stakeholders.Guijiu 20 stands out in the market with its distinctive bottle design, which incorporates traditional patterns and natural symbols from local ethnic minorities in Guizhou, China. The three-dimensional relief of auspicious totems, such as butterflies, phoenixes, birds, and fish, symbolizes good luck and prosperity. The combination of high-transparency glass and a metallic cap exudes a high-end texture, while the specialized surface treatment mimics the noble appearance of ceramics at a reduced cost.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a motivator for Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang, as well as the entire Guijiu 20 team, to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award validates their commitment to crafting products that seamlessly integrate local culture, modern aesthetics, and practical functionality. It also opens up opportunities for further exploration and innovation in the field.Guijiu 20 was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang as the lead designers, Ru Li, Dongyan Ruan, and Yunlei Zhou, who contributed their expertise to various aspects of the project.About Liandong Zhang and Xueqian ZhangLiandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang are accomplished designers from China with extensive experience in the design industry. Their deep understanding of design theory, coupled with strong teamwork skills, enables them to accurately interpret clients' needs and deliver innovative solutions. By staying attuned to the latest trends and continuously enhancing their design capabilities, Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang adapt to the evolving landscape of the industry.About Guizhou Guijiu Group Co., LtdGuizhou Guijiu Group Co., Ltd, established in 1950 through the integration of over a hundred breweries in Guiyang city, is a prominent brewing enterprise in Guizhou province. With a focus on developing the traditional industry and crafting superior liquor, the company boasts an impressive production capacity of 7,000 tons of high-quality sauce-flavored spirits and 28,000 tons of liquor storage annually. Guizhou Guijiu Group's commitment to excellence has earned its brands, such as Qianchun liquor, numerous domestic and international accolades.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that exemplify innovation, skill, and impact within their respective fields. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an esteemed panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates visionary approaches and encourages the creation of solutions that surpass expectations, serving as a benchmark for excellence in packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes outstanding products and projects across various industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Since its inception in 2008, the competition has garnered global participation, showcasing pioneering designs and celebrating the creative minds behind them. The A' Packaging Design Award, a dedicated category within the A' Design Awards, acknowledges exceptional packaging designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and market impact.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignawards.com

