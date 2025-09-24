Yanghe Naked Bottle Liquor by Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Yanghe Naked Bottle Liquor

Innovative Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence in Combining Traditional and Modern Elements

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Yanghe Naked Bottle Liquor by Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang as a Gold winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Yanghe Naked Bottle Liquor design within the packaging industry and underscores its innovative approach to combining traditional and modern elements.The Yanghe Naked Bottle Liquor design is particularly relevant to current trends and needs within the packaging industry, as it seamlessly integrates classic liquor bottle shapes with futuristic lines. By aligning with and advancing packaging industry standards and practices, this design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in a visually striking manner.What sets the Yanghe Naked Bottle Liquor design apart is its unique combination of elements. The crystal glass bottle resembles liquid moonlight, while the distinctive goat-horn structure alludes to the iconic "goat" pattern associated with Yanghe. The packaging retains classic elements such as the plum bottle and butterfly label, exuding a retro and elegant quality that enhances the product's fashion appeal, strengthens consumers' brand recognition of Yanghe, rediscovers its heritage, and pays homage to tradition.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for the Yanghe team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. By fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of packaging design, Yanghe aims to inspire the industry as a whole and contribute to the advancement of packaging standards and practices.Team MembersYanghe Naked Bottle Liquor was designed by a talented team consisting of Liandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang, who led the project, along with Chenchen Li and Ruidong Hua, who contributed their expertise to bring the design to fruition.Interested parties may learn more at:About Liandong Zhang and Xueqian ZhangLiandong Zhang and Xueqian Zhang are designers from China with extensive experience in the design industry. With a strong foundation in design theory and excellent teamwork skills, they consistently deliver creative solutions that accurately address clients' needs. By staying attuned to the latest trends and developments in the design field, they continuously improve their design abilities and adapt to the evolving industry landscape.About Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., LtdJiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd. is situated in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province, known as the capital of Chinese baijiu. With six brewing production bases and a trading company, Yanghe boasts an impressive array of accolades, including two "famous Chinese spirits," two "Chinese time-honored brands," six China well-known trademarks, two national 4A-level scenic spots, two national industrial heritages, and one national key cultural relics protection unit. Located in the heart of "three rivers, two lakes and one wetland," Suqian is recognized as one of the world's three largest wetland liquor-producing regions, alongside the Cognac brandy region of France and the Scotch whisky region of the United Kingdom.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition granted to designs that exhibit exceptional innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach and remarkable skill, setting new benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an esteemed panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's outstanding qualities and its potential to advance the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes excellence in packaging design. Open to designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from around the world, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by a world-class jury of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, aiming to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.