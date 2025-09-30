From Japan to the World: Seduce Skincare Launches Gentle, Additive-Free Care to All Ages in 200+ Countries

Trusted Japanese formulations for sensitive and aging skin, Seduce blends additive-free safety with advanced ingredients for healthy, radiant skin worldwide

MINAMI-AOYAMA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skincare brand Seduce has begun distribution on global e-commerce platforms, making its products available for purchase in more than 200 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Background to Global Expansion

Delivering gentle yet reliable care to everyone with skin concerns.

Seduce has earned the trust of users in Japan, who have praised the brand for being “safe to use” and “providing lasting hydration with just one bottle.”

Encouraged by this feedback, the brand has now expanded through the eBay platform to reach over 200 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

Skin sensitivities due to environmental factors and age-related concerns are universal. Seduce aspires to continue being a brand that transcends borders and cultures, offering optimal solutions for diverse skin needs.

Moving forward, the brand will remain committed to pursuing skincare that exceeds expectations in both “gentleness” and “effectiveness,” while engaging with skin concerns worldwide.

Global E-Commerce Platform

eBay: https://ebay.us/m/C9Xnqm

About Seduce

Skincare options for everyone, with a focus on aging care.

Seduce was born from the idea that “the more delicate the skin feels, the more reliable the skincare must be.”

The brand unites an additive-free formulation that minimizes burden on sensitive skin with advanced cosmetic ingredients for aging care.

Through a simple yet refined approach, Seduce aims to support confident, healthy skin that transcends age, gender, and skin type.

Made in Japan

Seduce products are developed in Japan, built on Japanese expertise and quality. The brand extends this reliability to customers in over 200 countries, delivering skincare that can be used with peace of mind.

Product Overview

Skincare designed to provide the necessary care for aging skin without causing stress.

The Signature Deep Moist Lotion features a 10-additive-free formulation gentle on sensitive skin, while incorporating carefully selected cosmetic ingredients such as high-purity EGF, human stem cell culture extract, organic rosehip (Rosa canina fruit extract), and loquat leaf extract from pesticide-free cultivation.

With its unique alkaline-based formula, the lotion softens the skin and delivers hydration deep into the stratum corneum, leading to plump, resilient, and healthy-looking skin.

Product Name: Signature Deep Moist Lotion Volume: 100 ml

Price: 44,000 JPY (approx. USD 303.04, subject to exchange rate fluctuations)

Sales Platform: eBay: https://ebay.us/m/C9Xnqm



Contact:

Soleil Inc.

Minami Aoyama Ikeda Building 7F, 5-13-2 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

E-mail: info@soleilinc.co.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.