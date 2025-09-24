Shana Kyle Launches Ignorant Bliss – Book One in the Paranormal Romance Trilogy Vampires, Demons and Rock ’n’ Roll

Shana Kyle

A spellbinding blend of immortality, romance, and danger set against the backdrop of the supernatural.

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paranormal romance author Shana Kyle introduces her latest novel, Ignorant Bliss (Vampires, Demons and Rock ’n’ Roll – A Trilogy Book 1), a captivating tale where immortality collides with suspense, betrayal, and a chance at love that defies the centuries.

At the heart of the story is Elora Deane, an immortal woman with psychic powers she has long kept hidden. For centuries, Elora has lived in solitude, avoiding deep connections to escape the heartbreak of inevitable loss. Her world shifts when she encounters the allure of vampires—beings who can offer a forever untouched by goodbyes.

Drawn into a dangerous police investigation to help a mortal friend, Elora uses her telepathic gift only to find herself in the crosshairs of a malevolent vampire with sinister intentions. Betrayal seeps from the shadows, and when a charming vampire FBI Agent enters her life, emotions Elora thought long buried resurface. With time running out, she must embrace her true abilities, face heartbreak, and fight for those she loves—before eternity slips away forever.

Ignorant Bliss is more than a paranormal romance—it’s a thrilling blend of love, humor, and suspense, wrapped in a supernatural world of vampires, psychic gifts, and immortal choices. As the first book in Kyle’s trilogy Vampires, Demons and Rock ’n’ Roll, it sets the stage for a sweeping saga of passion and peril.

About the Author

Shana Kyle writes paranormal romance laced with suspense and humor. She lives in New Mexico with her husband and two sons, balancing a full-time job with writing, antiquing, and caring for her family. A lifelong book lover, Kyle enjoys both fiction and non-fiction, with a special fondness for historical fiction. Ignorant Bliss marks the beginning of her thrilling trilogy, Vampires, Demons and Rock ’n’ Roll.

Media Contact

Shana Kyle

Email: shanareads@yahoo.com

Website: shanas-bookshelf.com

Ignorant Bliss (Vampires, Demons and Rock ’n’ Roll – A Trilogy Book 1) is available now for readers craving a paranormal romance where immortality meets intrigue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.