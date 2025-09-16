Tak Salmastyan Releases The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust – A Haunting Post-Apocalyptic Tale

A poetic fusion of genetic horror, memory, and survival from the Armenian American artist and author.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armenian American artist, educator, and author Tak Salmastyan unveils his latest novel, The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust, a visceral and poetic journey through a collapsing world where memory itself becomes the last weapon of resistance.
Set in the ruins of a reality engineered to fail, the novel introduces readers to Clara, whose genetically altered child ignites echoes of a failed experiment that ripple across generations.

Leo, is only one year old but trapped in the body of a five-year-old, carrying the intellect of someone a century old. Beside him are Ethan, a reluctant protector, and Mia, hardened by loss and fury. As they navigate a broken world, they are haunted by Ava—part girl, part code, all vengeance—whose presence threatens to unravel what little remains of humanity.

The Accelerates: Forty Days to Dust is more than a dystopian narrative—it is a lyrical exploration of survival, identity, and the blurred boundaries between technology and emotion. Blending elements of genetic horror and post-apocalyptic science fiction, Salmastyan crafts a tale that resonates with themes of resilience, memory, and love in the face of extinction.

About the Author

Tak Salmastyan (b. 1963) is an Armenian American artist, educator, and author based in Los Angeles. Born in the Lori province of Armenia as Takvor—meaning “The King”—he was later dubbed “The King of Spiritual Hooligans” for his defiance of creative boundaries. His art has been exhibited internationally from New York to Tokyo and includes the pioneering movements Autoplasticism and BinArtism™, merging automatism, neoplasticism, and binary code. A widely respected educator in Southern California, Salmastyan has received numerous awards for art and film. He is also the author of The Life's Theater: Echoes that Suffocate and Window to Freedom. He continues to explore the intersections of culture, technology, and human emotion through his work.

