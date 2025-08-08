Debut Fantasy Novel Welcome To The Enchanted Forest Charms Readers of All Ages

An enchanting middle grade debut about friendship, resilience, and the power of imagination.

A Heartfelt Middle Grade Fantasy That Captures the Spirit of Childhood and the Magic of Believing

After years of writing and dreaming, Rebecca Himmel Glassman shares her magical debut with the world: Welcome To The Enchanted Forest, the first in a fantasy series for middle grade readers. Rich with wonder, heart, and timeless lessons, the story invites young readers—and the young at heart—into a world where trees whisper secrets and animals become lifelong friends.

The novel follows Rose and her sisters, three young girls navigating a difficult home life. Their journey leads them to the mystical Enchanted Forest, where they find not only magical creatures but the courage to face life’s biggest challenges. Alongside Drew, a boy longing for connection, they explore a world filled with wonder, self-discovery, and the kind of friendship that lasts forever.

“Each page holds a spellbinding surprise.” — Suzie Housley, Midwest Book Review

Welcome To The Enchanted Forest is a celebration of resilience, magic, and the beauty of finding light in the darkest places. It’s a powerful start to a series that Rebecca began writing nearly 15 years ago and is finally bringing to life—proof that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Highlights:

A story that blends fantasy, heart, and coming-of-age themes

Beautifully illustrated cover and captivating characters

Ideal for fans of magical realism, adventure, and sibling stories

Praised by readers and reviewers with consistent 4–5 star ratings

Book Two of the series is currently in the works, with a release planned for late 2025

About the Author

Rebecca Himmel Glassman is new to the publishing world but has been writing since childhood. After two decades as a paralegal, she decided to embrace her creative voice and share the magical stories she began writing more than a decade ago. She lives in NY, where she enjoys spending time with her family—especially her four grandchildren—and is currently working on the second book in the Enchanted Forest series.

Book Details

Title: Welcome To The Enchanted Forest

Author: Rebecca Himmel Glassman

Genre: Middle Grade / Fantasy / Coming-of-Age

Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, Kindle

Book Availability on CraveBooks

Amazon Link: Buy on Amazon

