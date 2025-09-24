SpinSci Doubles Dallas Presence with New AI Center of Excellence, Driving Next-Gen Healthcare Innovation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies, a leader in value-based healthcare innovation, has officially opened its expanded Dallas offices and launched its AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in North Texas. The initiative will create 100 leading-edge AI jobs in the region, reinforcing North Texas as a hub for healthcare technology and innovation.

The milestone was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 22, celebrating a major step forward in SpinSci’s growth. The expansion more than doubles the company’s Dallas footprint, providing the space and resources needed to accelerate research and solution development.

The new CoE is dedicated to advancing Agentic Voice AI, Multi-Channel Patient (MCP) experiences, and secure large language model (LLM) innovation, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, patient privacy, and compliance. All solutions are SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliant, ensuring the highest levels of protection for personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).

“This AI Center of Excellence is not just an investment in technology - it’s an investment in people, communities, and the future of healthcare,” said Andy Asava, CEO of SpinSci Technologies. “By creating 100 new AI jobs in North Texas, we are bringing world-class innovation and opportunities to the region while staying true to our mission of empowering providers and patients alike.”

Three Foundational Pillars of Research

SpinSci’s AI CoE is built on three strategic pillars that represent critical areas of healthcare transformation:

• Patient Access Care - advancing AI-driven solutions to streamline scheduling, intake, triage, digital front-door experiences, patient discharge, patient follow-up, pharmacy services, referrals, and orders.

• Operator Console - empowering clinical and call center teams with intelligent, secure, and context-aware agent consoles to improve provider efficiency and patient satisfaction.

• Patient Financial Services - reimagining revenue cycle workflows with AI-enabled billing, claims, and payment assistance to reduce administrative burden and improve patient affordability.

"Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation,” said Rajit Kumar, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of SpinSci Technologies. “This CoE will allow us to lead groundbreaking research in Agentic Voice AI, secure LLM models, and multi-channel patient engagement - all while ensuring the highest levels of trust, compliance, and patient impact.”

Focus Areas & Impact

Through these pillars, the AI CoE will:

• Pioneer Agentic Voice AI research to make healthcare interactions more natural, empathetic, and efficient.

• Develop MCP (Multi-Channel Patient) engagement models that unify communication across voice, chat, kiosk, and mobile.

• Build secure LLM models trained for healthcare workflows, ensuring safe handling of PII/PHI.

• Enhance care navigation across the patient journey, from intake and triage to discharge, follow-up, pharmacy coordination, referrals, and orders.

• Support providers and payers in delivering value-based care by aligning operational efficiency with improved patient experience.

This initiative underscores SpinSci’s role as a trusted partner to health systems and payers nationwide, with a mission to impact over 50 million patient lives annually through innovative, secure, and value-driven healthcare solutions.

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies is a leader in healthcare innovation, empowering providers and patients with AI-driven solutions that improve access, streamline operations, and enhance outcomes. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and value-based care, SpinSci supports health systems and payers across the U.S., impacting millions of patient lives each year.

