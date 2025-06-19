SpinSci Expands Secure Pay Solution to Help Health Systems Accelerate Collections and Cut DSO

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies, a leader in digital healthcare transformation, today announced the expansion of its Secure Pay solution to help healthcare providers accelerate patient payment collections, reduce staff effort, and significantly cut Days Sales Outstanding (DSO). In an environment where over 80% of healthcare providers struggle to collect patient balances post-visit, Secure Pay offers a unified, multi-channel platform designed to reduce friction and increase revenue.

SpinSci’s Secure Pay now empowers health systems with real-time payment processing across live agents, automated Agentic AI voice bots, text-to-pay messaging, and seamless EHR integration — all while maintaining HIPAA and PCI DSS SAQ-D compliance. This ensures secure, convenient transactions that reduce administrative burden and improve the patient financial experience.

“Our expanded Secure Pay solution reflects our ongoing commitment to solving one of healthcare’s biggest operational pain points — collecting patient payments in a timely, efficient, and secure manner,” said Ashvin Asava, CRO at SpinSci. “We’re providing health systems with the tools to meet patients where they are, whether through a live contact center agent or a fully automated voice bot.”

Why SpinSci? Differentiators That Drive Impact

Omnichannel Payment Collection-Enable secure payment capture across voice, SMS, and digital channels — integrated directly into your contact center and EHR.

Real-Time EHR & CCaaS Integration- Seamlessly syncs payments and patient data with leading EHRs and contact center platforms, enhancing workflow efficiency and visibility.

Self-Service Intelligence -Agentic AI bots allow patients to manage payments autonomously, reducing staff time while improving convenience and accessibility.

Customizable Reconciliation & Reporting -Gain financial transparency with granular, auditable transaction data to support accurate reconciliation and compliance readiness.

Flexible Settlements & Payouts -Configure payment disbursement schedules that align with operational policies, whether overnight or on-demand.

Results That Matter-Secure Pay enables providers to:

Increase patient collections by up to 20%- Cut DSO by an average of 12–15 days

Reduce manual follow-ups and administrative tasks-Improve patient satisfaction through frictionless payment options

About Us

To learn how SpinSci's Secure Pay can help your health system boost collections and streamline financial operations, contact our sales team or request a demo today at: https://spinsci.com/request-a-demo/

