SpinSci Supercharges Go-to-Market Strategy with Strategic Hire of Industry Leader James Santiago

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinSci Technologies, a leader in intelligent digital health engagement solutions, today announced the addition of James Santiago to its leadership team, further accelerating the company’s go-to-market (GTM) momentum and deepening its presence in the healthcare and contact center ecosystems.

James Santiago is a seasoned and highly respected executive in the contact center and healthcare technology markets, bringing over two decades of experience delivering transformative solutions for health systems, payers, and enterprise organizations. His expertise in aligning strategic partnerships, scaling sales teams, and navigating complex healthcare environments will be instrumental in driving SpinSci’s continued growth and customer impact.

“James is the perfect addition to our team at this pivotal moment,” said Ashvin Asava, CRO of SpinSci. “As we expand our footprint and empower more health systems to deliver personalized, real-time patient engagement, James brings both the vision and the executional strength to elevate our GTM motion to the next level.”

SpinSci’s platform, which integrates seamlessly with leading electronic health records (EHRs) and contact center platforms, enables healthcare organizations to streamline operations, reduce friction in care access, and improve health outcomes across digital touchpoints. With James Santiago joining the team, SpinSci is doubling down on its commitment to delivering AI-powered, workflow-driven solutions that modernize patient and provider experiences.

For more information about SpinSci and its solutions, visit www.spinsci.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.