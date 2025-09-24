ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Indecent Sexual Contact with a Child, Theft, Manslaughter, and Aggravated Robbery

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including those with convictions for vicious crimes including indecent sexual contact with a child, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, theft, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Despite vile rhetoric and continued assaults on our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to risk their lives every single day to arrest criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, homicide, aggravate robbery, and other violent criminals. Our brave law enforcement are heroes Americans can be proud of,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Our brave law enforcement will not be deterred from enforcing the law and getting heinous criminals out of our country.”

Arrests yesterday include:

Javier Perez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecent sexual contact with a child, in Hopkins County, Texas.

Jose Nehemias Zavala-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of aggravated robbery, in Finney County, Kansas.

Carlos Vasquez-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, in Queens, New York.

Adan Guerrero-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, in Hardeeville, South Carolina.