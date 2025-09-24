Update: Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3006716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP-Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/23/25 @ 2132 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Onion River Rd
WEATHER: Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Skinner
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: GSX600FK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On Tuesday, Sept 23, 2025, at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of US RT 2 and Onion River Rd in Marshfield.
Upon arrival, the operator of Vehicle #1 was found unresponsive. CPR was initiated, but despite lifesaving efforts the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Operator #1 was travelling East on US Route 2 in the Town of Marshfield. As the vehicle was navigating a left curve in the area of Onion River Rd, it took the turn too wide. This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. Vehicle #1 collided with road signs, a guardrail, and a parked vehicle. Operator #1 was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on the southern side of the roadway.
The crash remains under active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
