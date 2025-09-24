Update: Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3006716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP-Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/23/25 @ 2132 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Onion River Rd

WEATHER: Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Skinner

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: GSX600FK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Tuesday, Sept 23, 2025, at approximately 2132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of US RT 2 and Onion River Rd in Marshfield.

Upon arrival, the operator of Vehicle #1 was found unresponsive. CPR was initiated, but despite lifesaving efforts the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Operator #1 was travelling East on US Route 2 in the Town of Marshfield. As the vehicle was navigating a left curve in the area of Onion River Rd, it took the turn too wide. This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. Vehicle #1 collided with road signs, a guardrail, and a parked vehicle. Operator #1 was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on the southern side of the roadway.

The crash remains under active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.