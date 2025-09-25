Bulk Filtration Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bulk Filtration Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Bulk Filtration Market Worth?

The market size for bulk filtration has seen robust growth in recent years and is projected to rise from $14.63 billion in 2024 to $15.64 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The expansion during the historical period is credited to aspects like escalating industrialization, budding urban populations in developing economies, heightened reliance on industrial water treatment, a wave of increasing environmental compliance stipulations, and a rise in the demand for processed food and drinks.

Significant growth is anticipated in the next few years for the bulk filtration market, which is predicted to reach $20.17 billion in 2029 with a 6.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include an increased focus on sustainable water management, expanded government focus on wastewater infrastructure, higher demand from the energy and marine industries, a population surge driving the demand for clean water, and broader regulatory frameworks for industrial discharges. Future trends for this period are expected to revolve around the uptake of smart filtration systems with remote monitoring, escalating use of both recyclable and bio-based filter media, an influx in strategic partnerships among global businesses, a tendency towards modular and adaptable filtration units, and an intensified focus on zero liquid discharge solutions.

Download a free sample of the bulk filtration market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27485&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Bulk Filtration Market?

The bulk filtration market is anticipated to expand due to the rising demand for pure water. Pure water signifies water devoid of detrimental pollutants, disease-causing organisms, and impurities, deeming it safe for human consumption and ecosystem health. The need for clean water is escalating due to the increasing pollution of natural water bodies, which is making previously dependable sources unsafe for human use, industrial activities, and environmental equilibrium. Bulk filtration caters to the surging demand for clean water by facilitating the large-scale extraction of suspended solids, pathogens, and chemical contaminants from polluted sources, thus rendering the water safe for drinking, industrial uses, and environmental discharge. For example, in June 2025, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), a non-profit organization based in the US, reported that with only 3% of the Earth's water being freshwater and merely 0.5% accessible for human consumption, data centers require enormous quantities, with medium-sized facilities using approximately 110 million gallons yearly, equivalent to about 1,000 households, while larger ones can utilize up to 5 million gallons per day or 1.8 billion per year, similar to the needs of a town with 10,000 to 50,000 residents. Hence, the growing demand for pure water is fueling the expansion of the bulk filtration market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Bulk Filtration Market?

Major players in the Bulk Filtration Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Veolia Water Technologies And Solutions

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Atlas Copco AB

• MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Alfa Laval AB

• Pentair plc

• Donaldson Company Inc.

• Entegris Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Bulk Filtration Market In The Future?

Key corporations in the bulk filtration sector are putting their efforts into designing innovative items such as automated pressure filters, aiming to boost operational efficacy, security, and environmental sustainability in industrial dewatering practices. The automated pressure filter is a high-tech system that separates solids from liquid slurry by using mechanical pressure, providing reliable, superior filtration outcomes while utilizing fewer resources. As an example, Metso Corporation, an industrial machinery firm based in Finland, introduced an improved version of the Larox PF 60 series pressure filter in September 2024. The latest model boasts of advanced automation, versatile plate pack setups, and meeting the recent seismic standards, leading to safer operation and a consistent filter cake quality. Moreover, it significantly brings down the use of water, oil, and energy, and its compact design facilitates better maintenance efficiency and reduces space needs.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Bulk Filtration Market Share?

The bulk filtration market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Membrane Filters, Cartridge Filters, Bag Filters, Depth Filters, Other Types

2) By Fluid Type: Fuels, Lubricants, Hydraulic Fluids

3) By Flow Rate: Low Flow (Up to 1,000 L/h), Medium Flow (1,000 – 10,000 L/h), High Flow (Above 10,000 L/h)

4) By Application: Water And Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Food And Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical Filtration, Oil And Gas Filtration, Metal And Mining Filtration

5) By End-Use: Industrial, Pulp And Paper Mills, Commercial Marine, Power Generation, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Membrane Filters: Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis

2) By Cartridge Filters: Pleated Cartridge Filters, Spun Bonded Cartridge Filters, Wound Cartridge Filters, Resin Bonded Cartridge Filters

3) By Bag Filters: Nylon Mesh Bag Filters, Polypropylene Bag Filters, Polyester Bag Filters, Monofilament Mesh Bag Filters

4) By Depth Filters: Cellulose Depth Filters, Activated Carbon Depth Filters, Diatomaceous Earth Depth Filters, Fiberglass Depth Filters

5) By Other Types: Ceramic Filters, Sand Filters, Stainless Steel Filters, Gravity Filters

View the full bulk filtration market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bulk-filtration-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Bulk Filtration Market?

The leading region in the Bulk Filtration Global Market Report 2025 for the year was North America with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bulk Filtration Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Liquid Filtration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-filtration-global-market-report

Industrial Filtration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-filtration-global-market-report

Single Use Filtration Assemblies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-use-filtration-assemblies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.