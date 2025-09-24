Phillips Machine Tools to Showcase Additive and Hybrid Manufacturing Solutions at AM Conclave MEA

From L- R Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA, Phillips Machine Tools and Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA, Phillips Machine Tools

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips Machine Tools, one of the largest suppliers of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, is set to participate in The AM Conclave Middle East Exhibition and Conference taking place on September 24–25, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. At the event, the company will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of additive and hybrid manufacturing solutions and spotlight its strategic partnership with EOS, a global leader in high-end additive manufacturing (AM) technologies.

The global and Middle East manufacturing sectors are being transformed by the rapid adoption of additive manufacturing and automation, a strong focus on sustainability to reduce waste and optimize supply chains, with a growing role of on-demand production and AI-driven design automation. In the UAE, the industrial sector contributed AED 197 billion (US$54 billion) to the economy in 2023, a 9% year-on-year increase as part of Operation 300bn, which aims to boost manufacturing’s GDP contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031.

At AM Conclave MEA, Phillips Machine Tools will highlight its partnership with EOS, marking a significant milestone bringing advanced local services and consulting through the Additive Minds portfolio. The company will focus on EOS’s cutting-edge 3D printing systems for polymers and metals, powered by technologies like Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS).

“Our strategy is closely aligned with the UAE’s Operation 300bn and its 3D Printing Strategy, initiatives that are creating a fertile environment for businesses to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Anuj Budhiraja, VP – Additive Manufacturing, Phillips Machine Tools. “By equipping companies with the right tools and expertise to innovate and diversify, Phillips is proud to support the UAE’s vision for a self-sufficient, high-tech industrial ecosystem. Our collaboration with EOS, reinforces our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions and local expertise across the MEA region.”

Phillips Machine Tools will spotlight its integrated hybrid solutions in Hall 4, combining traditional CNC machining with additive manufacturing, helping achieve greater operational efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve product quality. With deep local expertise and a strong legacy as a trusted Haas partner, Phillips delivers complete productivity solutions that address the Middle East’s manufacturing needs. These solutions reduce lead times and material waste, empower the creation of complex, high-performance parts for sectors like aerospace, oil & gas and healthcare, and scale seamlessly with existing processes to support growth and large-scale production.

“The UAE and the Middle East are central to our growth strategy, offering tremendous opportunities for advanced manufacturing,” said Jopu Zachariah, Director - MENA, Phillips Machine Tools. “We plan to use AM Conclave as a platform to connect directly with customers and demonstrate how our technologies can drive efficiency, profitability, and innovation. It’s also an opportunity to engage with government officials, end-users, and technology providers, collaborating closely to strengthen and expand the region’s additive manufacturing ecosystem.”

Phillips Machine Tools will have a strong presence at AM Conclave MEA as a Premier Partner in collaboration with OEM, EOS. Anuj Budhiraja, Vice President, Additive Manufacturing will join the AM Board, while Jopu Zachariah, Director - MENA will participate in a panel discussion on the 25th of September titled “The Business of Creativity: Scaling Additive Manufacturing for Design and Creative Enterprises,” sharing insights on driving innovation, efficiency, and growth for design-focused industries across the Middle East and Africa.

About Phillips Machine Tools

Phillips Middle East, a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation USA and Phillips Machine Tools India, is a trusted partner for manufacturers across the region, delivering cutting-edge machine tools, additive manufacturing, robotics, and precision engineering solutions. With over 60 years of global expertise and more than 50,000 machines installed worldwide, Phillips has built a reputation for solving the most complex manufacturing challenges.

As the distributor of Haas Automation for over 30 years and a partner to world-leading OEMs, Phillips empowers industries with advanced technologies in metal cutting, metal forming, additive manufacturing, metrology, robotics, and education. Supported by its Phillips 360 services team, customers benefit from a full spectrum of localized sales, training, spare parts, preventive maintenance, refurbishing, and automation solutions.

In the Middle East Headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE, with operations in Saudi Arabia, and Qatar Phillips Middle East is committed to delivering legendary value, continuous improvement, and future-ready solutions that help customers boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and shape a smarter manufacturing tomorrow.

